Mariah Carey celebrates twins Moroccan and Monroe's birthdays with rare photos

The "All I Want For Christmas is You" songstress shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey was on cloud nine as she took to social media to pay tribute to her adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on their 12th birthday.

The songstress, 54, shared a slew of rare photographs of the two from years past, showcasing their matching curly locks and fun-loving nature.

The mom-of-two proudly wrote alongside the photos: "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day!

"'Our love is Supernatural!!!'" she continued, then quoting lyrics from her own 1996 hit "Always Be My Baby": "Ooh darlings 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!!"

Kim Kardashian commented on the photos: "Happy Birthday to the sweetest doll Roe and to the funniest kid Rock!!!!! Can't wait to celebrate," while Jermaine Jackson wrote: "Happy birthday to Dem Kids!! Miss y'all."

The singer's longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 40, left a sweet comment that read: "Happy Birthday Roc & Roe! I love you both so much!"

© Getty Images The singer shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

Mariah shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who she was married to from 2008-2016, following a marriage to music mogul and her first mentor Tommy Mottola from 1993-1998.

It wasn't long ago that the "One Sweet Day" singer celebrated her own birthday, jetting off on a cruise with her twins for her own celebrations on March 27.

What's more, Mariah decided to take the plunge – quite literally – into her new year with a fun new video posted on Instagram.

Fans left comments along the lines of: "You are so brave!" and "What a legend!" as well as "That is such a high jump!" as she took a dive straight into the water in a hot pink wetsuit, which you can check out in the video below.

WATCH: Mariah Carey takes the birthday plunge

The celebration continued into the later days of the month, as evidenced by a selfie she posted with her now 12-year-olds while wearing a neon green bikini and holding a neatly wrapped present.

