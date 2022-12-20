Mariah Carey's incredible paycheck for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' revealed The holiday song was first released in 1994

Dubbed the 'Queen of Christmas,' Mariah Carey never fails to get fans into the festive spirit with her 1994 hit single, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'. A global success, the song has topped the charts and broken numerous records over the years, making it the best-selling holiday song by a female artist, and one of the best-selling physical singles in music history.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey's daughter makes rare on-stage appearance to sing Christmas carols with famous mom

So, how much does Mariah Carey earn from 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' each year? The answer is pretty impressive…

WATCH: Each year Mariah includes 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in her iconic Christmas specials

Loading the player...

How much does Mariah Carey earn from 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'?

According to The Economist's calculations, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' earns around $2.5 million (£2.1 million) per year, although the New York Post has reported that the figure could be as high as $3 million.

MORE: Mariah Carey discusses difficult Christmas growing up during latest live appearance

READ: Mariah Carey reacts to David Beckham's impressive high notes in festive video

Back in 2017, it was also stated by The Economist that Mariah had already earned $60 million in royalties from the time it was first released in 1994.

The holiday song has been estimated to make around $2.5 million each year

One of her most popular songs to date, the singer has spoken about the single's incredible success over the years, revealing that it came as a surprise.

Joining W for an interview in November, she said:

"Okay, so the idea of me doing a Christmas album at all came from the record company. It was very early in my career, and I thought it was a little early for me to be doing that, but I was like, 'Well, I love Christmas.' I had some very sad Christmases as a child, but I always try to find the bright light there. I was sort of up late, walking around this house where I was living with my first ex-husband, and I had a keyboard, and, no, I am by no means a piano player, but I can pluck out chords when I need to. But I prefer to work with a virtuoso piano player because I hear the chords."

Mariah has revealed her surprise at the song's incredible success

She continued: "I didn't want it to feel specific to any era, so we didn't use sounds that were happening at that time. That way, it would feel classic and timeless. But I could never have imagined that it would become such a major part of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.