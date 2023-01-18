Mariah Carey matches ski outfits with her daughter Monroe in adorable vacation photos The star's twins are already eleven-years-old

Mariah Carey has a full-fledged tween in her midst! The star's daughter, Monroe, twin sister to brother Moroccan, is growing up fast, and she has the height to prove it.

The twins turn twelve this April, and Monroe looks nearly as tall as her Grammy-winning mom in a new set of photos she shared on Instagram.

The All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker shares Monroe and Moroccan with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The pair married in 2008, welcomed their twins in 2011, and separated in 2014. They finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has gone on to have ten additional children with various partners.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown teases a musical collaboration with Mariah Carey

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable in new photo shared ahead of long-awaited change

Mariah, who has been spending much of the winter season in Aspen, Colorado, took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from her family's latest vacation. Not only did she match ski outfits with her daughter, but the eleven-year-old appears to be mere inches shorter than her.

To hit the slopes, the mother-daughter duo opted for matching, metallic pink puffer jackets, which they paired with simple black ski pants.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares touching family photo amid release of Spare

The so-called Queen of Christmas accessorized with a pair of oversized square sunglasses, a black beanie, and earmuffs, while her daughter wore purple goggles to match her jacket, plus a beanie, though neither of them were wearing helmets.

The star and her kids appear to be having the best time

In another photo shared from their time in the mountains, the two ride up a chair lift, and later Monroe's brother Moroccan also makes an appearance.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

MORE: Tim McGraw shares peek inside luxury kitchen in sprawling Nashville home

It seems the family-of-three stayed up until late in the night in their ski outfits, and they posed for photos in town as dusk settled in.

Mariah has been spending time in Aspen throughout the winter season

"Matching [ensems] on the slopes!" the Always Be My Baby singer wrote in the caption, and fans were quick to gush about both their outfits and the sweet glimpse into her mom-life in the comments section under the post.

"The childhood you didn't have you're giving to your kids, love to see it," one fan endearingly wrote, as others commented: "Mother is mothering while mothering. Truly iconic," and: "Your son looks just like you in that third picture," as another added: "Stunning, as always."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.