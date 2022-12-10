Mariah Carey's daughter makes rare on-stage appearance to sing Christmas carols with famous mom 

Mariah Carey's 11-year-old daughter Monroe has made a rare appearance on stage with her mom to sing a Christmas carol.

The pop icon and her daughter dueted on the classic hymn 'Away in a Manger' at Mariah's Merry Christmas to All show on Friday at the Scotiabank Arena. In a video shot by fans, the two each sang a verse as they went back and forth before coming together and harmonising.

The moment took place in front of thousands of Mariah's fans but it seemed the tween didn't have any stage fright as they sat surrounded by Christmas decorations and trees, and Mariah let her little girl take the lead.

The two both wore white glam looks for the winter wonderland scene, and as the song ended Monroe leaned in to kiss her mom goodbye before walking off the stage.

It's not the first time Monroe has sung on stage with her mom though, as she joined her twin brother Moroccon in 2017 during Mimi's #1 to Infinity Las Vegas residency and they helped her sing 'Always Be My Baby'.

Mariah is the Queen of Christmas, but in a new interview with W, she opened up about her upcoming plans with twins Moroccan and Monroe, revealing that she creates "my own Christmas moment" that sees "Santa Claus come to visit us".

mariah carey just brought her daughter monroe out on stage for a duet 😭😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAZVR5ZWqC — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) December 10, 2022

Fans shared the video online

"I know a lot of the time people are like, 'Oh, yay! Look at her! She's, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,' or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy," she added.

"People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, 'Here I am!' And that is not what it is. But when you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me. That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have."

