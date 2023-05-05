Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's throwback photo of daughter Gracie will leave you doing a double-take

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had reason to celebrate on Friday as they marked their daughter, Gracie's 26th birthday.

Tim, 56, took to Instagram to post a gushing tribute to his eldest child from himself and Faith, 55, and in the process, he shared an adorable throwback photo of Gracie as a toddler. In the image, Tim is beaming at the camera while holding his daughter in his arms, but Gracie is staring off into the distance with a dazed expression on her face.

© Instagram Tim shared a cute photo of Gracie as a toddler

The country music singer added two other photos, both more recent, and show Gracie posing against a black background and another of her from inside her stunning Manhattan home.

© Instagram Gracie has an incredible singing voice like her parents

"Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is," he wrote.

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

© Instagram Gracie lives in NYC

Gracie was among the first to comment and replied with three red heart emojis. Many of Tim's followers also reacted to the post and sent birthday wishes, with one responding: "Gracie's already 26! Man, I'm old." A second said: "Such a beautiful woman, looks just like her mama." A third added: "She is a beautiful mix of both you and Faith! Happy birthday."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when their youngest daughter, Audrey, 21, left home. Like Gracie, Audrey has relocated to New York City while their other sister Maggie, 24, lives elsewhere but frequently visits her siblings in the Big Apple.

© Getty Images Audrey moved out of the family home last year

At first, the couple struggled with their children leaving home: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," Tim told People at the time.

© Getty Images Maggie McGraw didn't follow her sisters to NYC

Opening up about their strong personalities, he said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are very close with their children

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit and his children's close bond while talking to Country Countdown USA, too.

The couple struggled when they became empty-nesters

He said: "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different. They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.