Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shows off insane singing voice on Broadway in figure-hugging look

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's oldest daughter is becoming a star in her own right

Gracie McGraw moved to New York City to become a Broadway star - and her hard work has well and truly paid off!

This week, the 25-year-old showcased her incredible singing credentials in the sold-out Broadway Sings Queens - and it's safe to say she was a hit with the audience.

Gracie looked phenomenal dressed in an off-the-shoulder top and leather pants as she sang on stage, and posted footage from her big moment on social media - which can be watched below.

The show took place on May 3 and 4 at The Cutting Room in New York City. Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star, and she's doing incredibly well.

She has starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media. Gracie also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson.

Her younger sister Audrey also lives in the city, while middle sister Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit.

© Instagram Gracie is making waves on Broadway

The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when Audrey left home, and they opened up about it soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA, too.

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

© Getty Faith and Tim married in October 1996, after getting engaged at a music festival

He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said."They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

