Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie turns heads inside palatial NYC apartment

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shared a head-turning photo from inside her jaw-dropping NYC home on Friday.

The 25-year-old has returned to the Big Apple after a trip to Las Vegas and showed off her sunkissed skin in a flattering selfie while posing in a green halterneck top that left little to the imagination and a pair of high-waisted denim jeans.

Gracie displayed her newly dyed blonde locks and drew attention to her trim waist by posing with one hand on her hip and a leg resting on the window ledge.

The Broadway hopeful revealed in September that she had moved apartments and has given fans glimpses inside her majestic new home ever since.

At the time of her move, Gracie shared several photos which revealed that her new place has a sprawling open-plan design.

The spacious living area has a wood-paneled floor, a red sofa, and a marble coffee table, as well as a large house plant. There are also high, white ceilings, a giant mirror attached to one wall, and an ornate chandelier hanging from one corner of the ceiling.

Gracie looked gorgeous inside her NYC home

Gracie's bedroom, meanwhile, is incredibly cozy, with everything from a crochet blanket to a floral armchair placed by the window.

Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star, and she's doing incredibly well. She has starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media.

Her younger sister Audrey also recently moved to the city, while her middle sister Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit.

Gracie's apartment looks more like a five-star hotel

The siblings grew up in Nashville and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when Audrey left home, and shortly after they opened up about how they struggled with their new living situation at first.

Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

