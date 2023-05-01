Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie replicates famous dad's look for birthday tribute

Tim and Faith are parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

Tim McGraw is celebrating another year round the sun, with another May 1 meaning that he turned 56 today, and his family is there to cheer him on.

While more personal commemorations must definitely be part of the plan, his oldest daughter with wife Faith Hill, Gracie McGraw, had an idea of her own.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with a hilarious throwback photograph as a recreation of her dad's 1994 breakthrough album cover for Not a Moment Too Soon.

She took it to a whole other level, though, reproducing her dad's pose by leaning up against a wall as he does with a door frame, going so far as to draw on a mustache to match his.

© Instagram Gracie opted to recreate her father's iconic album cover for his birthday

"Happy birthday to the best dude in the world," she wrote alongside her photo. "Love you so much dad."

Her youngest sister, Audrey, 21, quickly followed suit with a throwback of the three sisters (with middle sister Maggie, 24) as kids alongside their dad, writing: "Happy birthday dad. I love you so so much."

Faith, 55, had her own surprise planned for her husband, one that comes around each year, that being a specially prepared birthday meal.

© Instagram Audrey celebrated Tim's birthday with an adorable throwback

A video she posted of the plate of food betrayed Tim's excitement as he could be heard in the background ready to tuck in.

The country star wrote: "My husband couldn't wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch……most likely again for dinner. Pot roast, rice and gravy, peas and cornbread and collard greens with sweet tea, of course. Happy Birthday my love."

Close family friend Rita Wilson, who celebrated a milestone of her own this past weekend with her and husband Tom Hanks' 35th anniversary, commented: "Oh that looks delicious! Happy Birthday, Tim!!!"

A fan gushed: "That table couldn't be more southern if you tried! Happy birthday Tim!" and another said: "Happy birthday to your handsome hubby!!"

