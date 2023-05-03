Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shows off incredible body transformation in tiny mini dress

Faith Hill's daughter Gracie has been documenting her lifestyle overhaul recently – and it looks like her hard work is paying off.

The 25-year-old has been undertaking some grueling workouts and making healthier food choices over the last few months, documenting her efforts on social media which haven't gone unnoticed by her followers. On Tuesday, Gracie shared several photos of herself out with friends for a Taylor Swift concert, and she looked gorgeous rocking a micro mini dress that put her toned legs front and center.

The singer's ensemble featured a very low zip which she wore partially undone, and while it skimmed her figure, one pose she pulled meant her dress cinched in at her trim waist. Another photo saw Gracie posing in a second short dress and her legs looked even longer! Her chiseled cheekbones and defined jawline were also highlighted.

© Instagram Gracie has been working out in recent months

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Just shows you when you put in the work, you can get results. Quite a transformation GM. #weightlossgoals." A second said: "I love your posts and you look amazing." A third added: "You look stunning!"

Gracie's latest appearance comes after she shared a hilarious throwback photograph in honor of her dad, Tim McGraw's 56th birthday on May 1. The talented star took to her Instagram Stories to share the image, which saw her recreating her dad's 1994 breakthrough album cover for Not a Moment Too Soon.

© Instagram Gracie looks amazing

She took it to a whole other level, though, reproducing her dad's pose by leaning up against a wall as he does with a door frame, going so far as to draw on a mustache to match his. "Happy birthday to the best dude in the world," she wrote alongside her photo. "Love you so much dad."

Her youngest sister, Audrey, 21, quickly followed suit with a throwback of the three sisters (with middle sister Maggie, 24) as kids alongside their dad, writing: "Happy birthday dad. I love you so so much."

© Instagram Gracie has overhauled her lifestyle since this photo was taken in 2021

Faith, 55, had her own surprise planned for her husband by making a specially prepared birthday meal. A video she posted of the plate of food clearly excited Tim as he could be heard in the background ready to tuck in.

The country star wrote: "My husband couldn't wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch……most likely again for dinner. Pot roast, rice and gravy, peas and cornbread and collard greens with sweet tea, of course. Happy Birthday my love."

