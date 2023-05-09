Jessica Simpson splurges on $3K designer handbag for daughter Maxwell's 11th birthday

The Where You Are singer treated her daughter to a Louis Vuitton duffle bag

Jessica Simpson pulled out all the stops for her daughter Maxwell's 11th birthday, gifting her a stunning Louis Vuitton duffle bag worth a whopping $3,150.

The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a glimpse of Maxwell unboxing the vibrant Keepall Bandoulière 50, showcasing the iconic monogram pattern in neon yellow and bright blue.

In addition to the luxurious gift, Simpson highlighted Maxwell's choice of outfit for her special day.

"Maxi wore a VINTAGE concert tee," the "Where You Are" singer said, referring to the shirt that featured her Sweet Kisses album cover on it. "Wow, I am vintage. She made me feel old and special all at once ha."

The proud mom celebrated her oldest child in a separate Instagram post on Saturday, following Maxwell's actual birthday on May 1.

"On May 1, 2012, my firstborn, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world," Jessica wrote.

"In the purest form, her mind, heart, and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways."

Jessica shared that she had prayed for her future daughter since childhood, and after reading her journals, it was evident that "Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose."

She gushed over Maxwell's loving and generous nature, revealing that her daughter used one of her birthday wishes for the wellbeing of her family and her grandfather, Joe Simpson, who had been diagnosed with bone cancer.

"Thank you, Maxi Drew, for using your wish on our family and most importantly, my dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, beautiful, determined and full of wonder," she wrote.

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also parents to 9-year-old son Ace and 4-year-old daughter Birdie.

A second picture showed the family of five all together posing in front of Maxwell's cake - although Birdie was not happy, and could be seen crying as she was held by her father.

"Can’t win them all," quipped Jessica.

The family go all out for their birthdays, and in March the blonde beauty posted a series of delightful pictures from daughter Birdie Mae's fourth birthday which had a magical unicorn-themed party.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.