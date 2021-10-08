Jessica Simpson hits back at cruel criticism regarding her children The star has three children with her husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson was forced to defend herself against a troll who critiqued her parenting of her oldest daughter, Maxwell.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress and fashion entrepreneur shared an image of her nine-year-old on Instagram along with a lengthy message which riled one of her followers.

MORE: Jessica Simpson slips back into her Daisy Dukes and looks better than ever

In the photo, her lookalike daughter was holding an Alexa and smiling for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Simpson's adorable daughter Birdie steals the show in cute video

Jessica's caption explained the significance behind the snapshot: "Maxi told me the other day that she got an assistant named Alexa. I thought it was some imaginary friend or something she was bossin’ around and then I put 2 and 2 together and well her “assistant” pretty much knows everything.

"After prayers last night I told her to tell that woman in her clock 'Hey Ms. Alexa, ask Jessica Simpson to read her new story' and my voice started reading the newest essay I wrote TAKE THE LEAD out-loud! Mind blown! ,

MORE: Jessica Simpson wows in figure-flattering outfit alongside her children

SEE: Jessica Simpson's $11.5million family mansion is another level

"She of course made fun of me for being stunned because they have quite the friendship ha."

Jessica shared the photo and an explanation on Instagram

While most of Jessica's fans acknowledged the sweet mother-daughter relationship and remarked on how alike they are, not everyone was so enamored.

"Why use your daughter as a prop to sell stuff?" one person asked, to which Jessica replied: "I am not using my daughter to sell anything. She actually inspired the essay and helped me face a certain fear that I needed to face to be a better mother. This is not an ad for Ms. Alexa. It is just a cool way to listen to our story."

MORE: Jessica Simpson's new swimsuit selfies are simply amazing

SEE: Jessica shows off her gym-toned body in tiny workout outfit

Many fans leaped to Jessica's defense and told her not to listen to the negativity and to continue being a great mom to her children.

Jessica says her children are her best friends

Jessica recently sparked a more light-hearted debate with a photo alongside Maxwell, in which they were nibbling on bacon.

In the caption, Jessica revealed one of her food secrets, as she explained: "My kids make fun of me since I only eat the tips of the bacon."

MORE: Jessica Simpson's unique fact about family home with husband Eric Johnson will surprise you

The post ended up dividing her fans, as plenty agreed with her, but others voiced their love for the rest of the food item.

Jessica says she's always striving to be the best mom she can be

One said: "I only eat tips too! Because they're crispy. I don't care for chewy bacon," and another enthused: "SAME!!!!!"

But there was a little bit of pushback, as one questioned: "Why?" and another commented: "Leaving all the stuff behind," and added a facepalm emoji.

Alongside Maxwell, Jessica also shares son Ace, eight, and daughter, Birdie, two with husband Eric Johnson.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.