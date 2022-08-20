Jessica Simpson's niece steals the show in adorable new modeling photos A star in the making!

Jessica Simpson is one very proud aunt! The mom-of-three shared her niece, Jagger's, new modeling photo on Instagram - and she couldn't be cuter.

In the image, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' little girl, looked adorable and stylish in a campaign for clothing brand, Fear of God.

Jagger rocked an oversized sweater and pants and casually placed one hand in her pocket as she gazed down the lens of the camera.

Ashlee also posted the snapshot and fans were blown away by the image commenting: "She is absolutely breathtaking," and, "gorgeous like her parents".

Jagger, seven, is Ashlee's middle child. She shares son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, and she also has a son, Ziggy with Evan. The mom-of-three recently opened up about life, parenting and her husband, when she spoke to Fox.

"Right now I’m being a mom," she revealed. "I'm working on life, kids, and I have projects in the making.

Ashlee Simpson's daughter is so cute

"They're great! All the kids are really good. We just had a beautiful European trip, we were in London and Paris, Switzerland… it was beautiful. We had a great time."

Ashlee is incredibly close with her sister and her three children too.

They recently hit the town together and Jessica posted photos on social media.

"Got glammed up with my ride or die last night," the star captioned the image of them looking stunning. "Ash and I each have 3 kiddos and danced like we were in our 20's again. So. Much. Fun…Sister Pride."

Ashlee shares her two youngest children with husband Evan Ross

Jessica shares her children Birdie Mae, three, Ace Knute, eight, and Maxwell Drew, nine, with her husband Eric Johnson.

The family had a great time over the summer when they took a trip to Cabo, Mexico together.

Jessica shared several photos, including some of her showing off her killer physique in a red bikini.

Jessica has three children of her own

Alongside one snapshot, Jessica spoke about the work it had taken for her to feel comfortable in her own skin.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

She detailed that it took "hard work, determination, self love," to get to where she is now, admitting that: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

