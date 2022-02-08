Jessica Simpson shares sweet family update with photo of her 'triplets' The star got everyone talking

Jessica Simpson had fans seeing triple when she shared a photo on social media - and wow!

The mom-of-three shares her son and two daughters with her husband, Eric Johnson, and her update on her family would have left many in disbelief.

The star took to Instagram to post a photo of Birdie, two, Ace, eight, and Maxwell, nine, from different times but all seated in the same dentist chair.

The threesome looked so alike that it was hard to tell them apart. Jessica captioned the social media image: "Also, are they triplets or what?"

The resemblance was uncanny between the three blonde children, who look so much like their famous mom.

Jessica is a doting parent to her adorable tribe but she was recently forced to defend herself against a troll who criticized her parenting.

Jessica's children look so alike

The Dukes of Hazzard actress and fashion entrepreneur shared an image of Maxwell on Instagram along with a lengthy message which riled one of her followers.

In the photo, her lookalike daughter was holding an Alexa and smiling for the camera.

Jessica's caption explained the significance behind the snapshot: "Maxi told me the other day that she got an assistant named Alexa. I thought it was some imaginary friend or something she was bossin’ around and then I put 2 and 2 together and well her "assistant" pretty much knows everything.

Her children are growing up fast

"After prayers last night I told her to tell that woman in her clock 'Hey Ms. Alexa, ask Jessica Simpson to read her new story' and my voice started reading the newest essay I wrote TAKE THE LEAD out-loud! Mind blown!

"She of course made fun of me for being stunned because they have quite the friendship ha."

While most of Jessica's fans acknowledged the sweet mother-daughter relationship and remarked on how alike they are, not everyone was so enamored.

Jessica adores being a mother

"Why use your daughter as a prop to sell stuff?" one person asked, to which Jessica replied: "I am not using my daughter to sell anything. She actually inspired the essay and helped me face a certain fear that I needed to face to be a better mother. This is not an ad for Ms. Alexa. It is just a cool way to listen to our story."

Many fans leaped to Jessica's defense and told her not to listen to the negativity and to continue being a great mom to her children.

