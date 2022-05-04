Jessica Simpson celebrates 'best news of my life' with emotional message and photo The star has three children

Jessica Simpson is a proud mother to her two daughters and son, and on Tuesday she had a huge reason to celebrate with them.

The star shares Maxwell, Ace and Birdie with her husband, Eric Johnson, but she was left overwhelmed as her oldest child turned double digits.

Jessica paid tribute to Maxwell with an adorable photo of her surrounded by Squishmallow toys and a very lengthy and heartfelt post which read: "How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!?

"We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again.

"She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE, God, her angels (yes, she is the soul that talks to angels and feels them everywhere), family, friends, animals, every creature big and small, all things cozy and fluffy to wear and cuddle."

Jessica continued to gush about her firstborn and said she's wiser than her ten years and that she "blows my mind on the daily".

Jessica called Maxwell the best news of her life

The mom-of-three added: "She is a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever.

"She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful."

The fashion designer concluded her emotional Instagram message with more kind words about the birthday girl.

Jessica and Eric share three children

"Even though Maxwell wanted to turn back time to be a kid forever with dreams of Squishmallows covering her bed," Jessica wrote. "She is now double digits, wise behind her years and makes Squishmallows and cuddles effortlessly cool and trend worthy.

"I woke up this morning and she gave me like 10 of them because that is who she is. Gives and gives and gives. She is a child that hands you your childhood back to hold ever so closely.

"Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND."

