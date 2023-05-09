Gemma Atkinson flooded with support after sharing newborn baby photos

The Strictly Come Dancing star is due to give birth to her second child with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is just weeks away from welcoming her second child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, and the pressure is already rising as the doting couple prepare to expand their family.

Taking to Instagram, 38-year-old Gemma shared a candid post with her 1.8 million followers, asking for advice on how to ease the jump between having one child to having two. Gemma and Gorka, who fell in love in 2017 after meeting on the set of BBC's Strictly, are already parents to three-year-old Mia.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off her growing baby bump during home workout

"I finish work in 2 weeks," penned Gemma. "I’m mentally trying to prepare myself for this level of exhaustion again but around an actual school run for Mia while Gorka will be away filming Strictly, it's getting real!"

The star added: "Any tips on the jump from 1 to 2 as well as the first starting school greatly appreciated," opening up the conversation to her fans.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are already parents to daughter Mia

Gemma was flooded with support from fellow parents. One fan wrote: "My tip is - Don’t compare what you did with Mia and what you do now. Your life and Mia’s schedules are in place and little man will slot in with that. You have a great supportive family so take advantage of it."

"Babywearing will be your best asset! Especially if breastfeeding as you can do it on the go!" added a second fan, while a close friend sweetly shared: "It’s a big jump Gem, I won’t lie. But worth it beyond words. You are one of the strongest women I know - mentally and physically. You guys have got this!!!"

Reflecting on her journey as a first-time mum, former the Hollyoaks actress shared a gallery of adorable photos from her little Mia was a newborn.

From late-night feeds to baby cuddles and father-daughter bonding time, Gemma's photos highlighted her joy shortly after Mia's birth.

Last week, Gemma shared a heartwarming revelation about how her daughter is preparing to welcome her baby brother. Gemma isn't the only one preparing for the arrival of her son, as daughter Mia is incredibly excited to be getting a baby brother.

The Hits Radio presenter shared a clip of the three-year-old holding a doll on her Instagram Stories, telling her 1.8 million followers: "Takes her doll everywhere now to 'practice carrying mi brotha.'"

Mia showed she is more than ready to help take care of her baby brother when he arrives, as she stroked the doll's face and cuddled it gently while wearing a blue bee print dress with her blonde hair tied up in a ponytail.

