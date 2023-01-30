Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals special meaning behind son's name The Strictly Come Dancing stars are set to become parents again

Gemma Atkinson, 38, and her fiancé Gorka Marquez, 32, are set to welcome their second baby this summer, a baby boy to join their daughter, Mia, three.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars are so excited to welcome their son in a matter of months, and talk has already turned to the name they will be giving him.

During an Instagram Q&A, the former Hollyoaks actress was asked by a follower, "Have you picked a name?"

To that Gemma replied, "Not yet, but it'll defo be Spanish. Mia means 'mine' in Spanish and if this one was a girl, she was going to be Vida as that means 'life' obv together they'd be 'my life' but boys are harder. It's the pronunciation, for example Theo in Spain is pronounced Tao, so can get complicated."

Gorka is Spanish and the couple are clearly keen to pay homage to his European roots.

Last summer, the couple took a trip to Spain after two and a half years of being away, even visiting Gorka's childhood home!

The stars are thrilled for Mia to have a sibling, and they shared her candid reaction to the pregnancy news.

Gemma revealed: "When we told Mia she was going to be a sister she said, 'Is that why your belly is a bit like Daddy pigs?' It did make me laugh, and I’m excited to see the changes take place again and show Mia proudly what her mum's body is doing."

In the same post, the star revealed she's still been sticking to her at-home workouts during pregnancy after the go ahead from her midwife and doctor.

In fact, the Strictly star claimed exercises have helped her pregnancy-induced back pain. "Weirdly my back feels worse when I do nothing. Moving/exercising really helps with it," she said. The star is glowing!

