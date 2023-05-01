Gemma Atkinson reveals adorable way her daughter Mia is preparing for her baby brother

Gemma Atkinson is just weeks away from welcoming her second child with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, and she has revealed that their daughter Mia is already taking her big sister duties seriously.

The Hits Radio presenter shared a clip of the three-year-old holding a doll on her Instagram Stories on Monday, telling her 1.8 million followers: "Takes her doll everywhere now to 'practice carrying mi brotha.'"

Mia showed she is more than ready to help take care of her baby brother when he arrives, as she stroked the doll's face and cuddled it gently while wearing a blue bee print dress with her blonde hair tied up in a ponytail.

MORE:Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes emotional confession ahead of Gemma Atkinson's due date



Gemma recently revealed that she is expecting to welcome her son at the end of June or early July, but said that she had shied away from having an actual date in order not to induce any stress if the baby came early or late.

The former Hollyoaks actress explained: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

Gemma confirmed her pregnancy earlier in the year

"2. If they arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

SEE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's zen sanctuary to raise second baby

Gemma announced her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson met Gorka Marquez in 2017

"We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.