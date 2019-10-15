Gorka Marquez shares sweet NEW photo of his baby 'princess', Mia The Strictly star shares his daughter with partner Gemma Atkinson

Gorka Marquez is one proud papa! The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram this week to treat fans to a brand new snapshot of his baby daughter Mia. Gorka, who welcomed his little girl with partner Gemma Atkinson on 4 July, uploaded a gorgeous image showing Mia's tiny hand resting on his own. He wrote: "I promise to hold your hand and be by your side for the rest of my life… mi princesa."

Gorka Marquez shared a sweet new snapshot of his 'princesa', Mia

Earlier this month, Gorka, 29, revealed his adorable nickname for baby Mia during an appearance on Lorraine. Gorka appeared on the ITV show with fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer to discuss their upcoming dance show, Firedance, and of course his host couldn't help but ask about his young family. Gorka's face visibly lit up as he spoke about little Mia, who he sweetly referred to as his "little princess". Asked how he felt about not being assigned a celebrity partner for the 2019 series of Strictly, Gorka replied: "It's the best of both sides. I get to watch everyone and then go home to my little princess and Gemma." Speaking further about his little girl, he added, "She looks like Gemma. She's the blessing of my life."

Gorka and former Hollyoaks actress Gemma, 34, have been together since 2017 after meeting - but not dancing together - on Strictly Come Dancing. Professional dancer Gorka hails from Bilbao but now lives with his family in Greater Manchester, where Gemma is from. Mia is the couple's first child and the little girl's first few weeks were spent in social media anonymity while her parents introduced her to their nearest and dearest.

Gorka and Gemma Atkinson welcomed their daughter on 4 July

Since then, though, both Gemma and Gorka have shared sweet snaps and videos of Mia's first few months. The new mum has been particularly praised for her honesty about the challenges of first-time motherhood, sharing everything from the story behind her emergency C-section (after which she haemorrhaged) to her struggle with breastfeeding.