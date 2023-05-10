Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie hold back tears during emotional moment on Today

The NBC hosts got a little choked up as they were joined by Jenna Bush Hager

After a morning full of breaking news lines, it was time for an emotional turn on Wednesday's Today Show, especially for anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The two were joined by Jenna Bush Hager for a special segment in honor of Mother's Day coming up this weekend as they paid tribute to their own moms and relived their most special times with them.

Some of the most emotional recollections came from the hosts' own journeys of motherhood, with Savannah, 51, and Hoda, 58, living through their difficult paths to becoming mothers.

Savannah and husband Michael Feldman are parents to Vale, eight, and Charley, six, while Hoda adopted her two daughters Haley, six, and Hope, three, with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The former spoke about her mom's strength when she unexpectedly lost her father as a teenager and how she encouraged her to find joy in motherhood.

© NBC News/TODAY Hoda, Savannah, and Jenna talked about their moms ahead of Mother's Day

"When I was in my 30s, I really wished to be married and be a mom, and things just did not happen that fast for me," Savannah said, revealing how it was her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who got her through it all.

"And my mom's confidence that one day I would be a mom even as the years ticked by and ticked by and ticked by meant so much to me," she added, getting choked up.

"She said, 'Of course you'll be a mom, Savannah. You are going to be a mom and you're going to be a wonderful mom.' For her to have that confidence and faith was so meaningful to me. It got me through really hard times."

© Getty Images Hoda with her mom Sami Kotb

Hoda talked about her breast cancer diagnosis and how her mother Sameha "Sami" Kotb reacted to seeing her daughter go into surgery.

"I had been through an illness, and the idea of getting to a point of having my own children was not even imaginable to me," Hoda shared, brimming with emotion.

"I was about to go into surgery for breast cancer. I remember the doctor looked at my mom, who was terrified, and she said, 'Ms. Kotb, I'm going to take care of your little girl and bring her home.'"

She further spoke of how the moment found a full circle happy ending when she brought her first daughter, Haley, home to her mom.

"I remember when I placed Haley in my mom's arms, and I thought to myself, who would have ever thought that could happen? So to think from that moment there in the hospital to this moment watching my mom hold my children, it's like, God is good."

Jenna, 41, was equally as grateful to her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, and spoke highly of her role as a grandmother to her three children, Mila, 10, Poppy, seven, and Hal, three.

© Getty Images Jenna with her mom Laura Bush

"It's so fun to watch my mom and dad [George Bush] with my little ones," she gushed. "She sort of just allows all the fun and beauty of being a grandparent, which is that there really aren't that many rules, that the kids can just be themselves."

