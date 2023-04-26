Savannah Guthrie's double dose of happiness during memorable day was just like a fairytale!

Savannah Guthrie loves nothing more than spending time with her family away from work at the Today Show – and her journey to motherhood is extra special.

The NBC star is a doting mom to children Vale, eight, and Charles, six, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

What's more, she announced her first pregnancy in an extra special way - as it happened to be on her wedding day!

Talking about the special moment on Today after the ceremony – which took place in 2014 - Savannah shared: "It's funny, 'cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress, and then I found out. So I've been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out."

Savannah and Michael both wrote an open letter to Vale after she was born, which was published on Today's website.

"I hope our baby gets his quick wit, his peaceful disposition, his kindness. I hope our baby gets his patience and compassion. But the best thing that I know our baby will get is his example," Savannah wrote.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to two children

"You already have her beautiful blue eyes, a great albeit toothless smile, and an infectious laugh," Michael wrote.

"But I hope you also get her kind heart, keen wit, analytical mind, strong morals and the kind of joy for life and people that makes you someone that people really want to be around."

Their youngest, Charles, meanwhile, is often referred to as the couple's "medical miracle" after Savannah went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

© Instagram The Today star with her husband and kids

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with. "My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

