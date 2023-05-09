Today's Jenna Bush Hager and husband share joyful update with photos fans will love

Jenna Bush Hager gave a heartwarming look into her family life on Tuesday as she wished her husband, Henry Hager, a happy birthday with never-before-seen throwback photos.

The Today host, 41, took to her Instagram stories and posted an image of barefoot sitting on his knee and captioned the post: "Happy 45 to my HH! 20 years of loving you."

She added other snapshots from their pre-children days and wrote: "Remember when we were babes?"

The couple have been married since 2008 and Jenna recently shared a photo from their wedding day too. Jenna recently discussed an amusing moment she experienced with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and her mother, Laura Bush, the night before her wedding to Henry.

The conversation arose during an episode on Today with Hoda and Jenna, as the co-hosts were discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's candid revelations about her past relationships on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager shares glimpse into her and her children's luxury bedrooms

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's very famous new Today co-host revealed at the start of the week

Hoda Kotb, 58, asked Jenna if she was one to "kiss and tell." Jenna, 41, replied that she tries not to, adding that she's been married for a long time and doesn't discuss her current relationship.

When the photo from her wedding was displayed, Jenna jokingly commented: "That was the night it all happened, y'all! Just kidding." She then recounted what happened the night before her wedding: "My sister and I spent the night [on] the night before [my husband and I] got married, and my mom came in [singing] 'You're getting married! Let's go change the sheets!' And Barbara goes, 'Eww gross, mom! This isn't The Other Boleyn Girl!'" she laughed, declining to share what her mother said next.

Jenna has previously opened up about her relationship with her husband, which began while she was in college and her father, George W. Bush, was the president.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush open up about sisterhood and life in the White House

In a 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she revealed that Henry was once caught sneaking out of the White House after secretly spending the night.

Jenna laughed as she explained that the issue was that he got caught. She noted that the Secret Service's primary concern isn't a "26-year-old in the night-before clothes," as their job is to prevent people from entering the White House, not to ensure she wasn't "hooking up."

Recalling more of the humorous memory on Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier that year, she said, "Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was like, 'Aaaaaaaah' because he worked for my dad." Surprisingly, she wasn't concerned about the situation and told her then-boyfriend, "I didn't care. Bye!"

Now married for 14 years, Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager share three children: Mila, 10, Poppy, seven, and Hal, three.

See more photos of the happy family below.

© Jenna Bush Hager on Instagram Jenna's husband with their three children in their Long Island home

© Jenna Bush Hager on Instagram Jenna and her daughter Poppy relax at ho9me

© Jenna Bush Hager on Instagram Jenna and Henry relax poolside

© Instagram The couple often share a glimpse into their family life

© Getty Images Jenna and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala

© Photo: Getty Images Jenna counts her co-host Hoda Kotb as family too

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.