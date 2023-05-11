Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Robert De Niro reveals his new baby's sex and name as he shares first photo
Robert De Niro reveals his new baby's sex and name as he shares first photo

The star of the upcoming film About My Father has seven children

Robert De Niro attends the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York

Robert De Niro surprised many this week when he revealed that, at 79, he had welcomed a new baby, his seventh child. Though he had remained largely mum on further details of the child, now he is ready to open up to the world about his new bundle of joy, a girl, he reveals, and who he welcomed her with.

In a new exclusive with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the host formally announced on behalf of the Oscar winner the arrival of his daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

His girlfriend Tiffany Chen is the mom, and the baby girl was born on Thursday, April 6, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

WATCH: Robert De Niro stars in The Intern with Anne Hathaway

MORE: Robert De Niro opens up about exciting Tribeca comeback

Speaking on behalf of De Niro, Gayle said the couple are "over the moon about this little girl." She also shared that the actor revealed to her he deliberately wanted a seventh child, that the baby was planned, and that he is "very psyched and excited about it."

The star first announced the arrival of his seventh child in an interview with ET Canada on Monday, when he was asked about his seven children and corrected the interviewer with: "Seven, actually," adding: "I just had a baby."

MORE: Robert De Niro shares memories of his late gay father

De Niro's other six children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace, which he shares with three different women.

Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, 78, who he married in 1976 and officially divorced from in 1988. Drena is Diahhne's daughter from a previous relationship, though De Niro adopted her and she took his last name when he married Diahnne. Raphael is his first biological child and his oldest son.

MORE: Bradley Cooper chats with Robert De Niro at Silver Linings Playbook premiere

MORE: Robert De Niro welcomes sixth child at 68

He welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith, 70, who he was with from 1985 until 1992. 

Diahnne Abbott, daughter Dreena De Niro and son Raphael De Niro attend the premiere of Awakenings on December 17, 1990 at Loew's Fine Arts Theater in New York City© Getty
Diahnne with kids Drena and Raphael in 1990

His second wife was Grace Hightower, 68; they were married from 1997 until 2018, and they share Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11. They briefly separated between the births of their two kids.

He also has four grandkids, three from his son Raphael, who is a real estate broker, and one from his daughter Drena, also an actress and filmmaker.

Aaron De Niro, Juilan De Niro, Grace Hightower, Elliot De Niro and Dan Lufkin attend The Central Park Conservancy Opens the Peter Jay Sharp Children's Glade on Earth Day at The Peter Jay Sharp Children's Glade on April 22, 2007 in New York City© Getty
Grace Hightower with twins Julian and Aaron, plus son Elliot, in 2007

The Goodfellas lead has been deep into the world of fatherhood as of late, not only because of his newborn, but also because of his latest movie, About My Father, which brought about the revelation that he had recently become a 7-time dad.

The film is a father-son adventure starring Sebastian Maniscalco as his son, out in theaters May 26. Per IMDb, the plot reads: "When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her wealthy and exceedingly eccentric family."

Scroll below for more photos of De Niro and his kids.

Toukie Smith and her twin boys Aaron and Julian, sons of Robert DeNiro, NYC, New York, November 6, 1998.© Getty
Twins Julian and Aaron in 1998 in New York City
Drena De NIro and Raphael De Niro attend VANITY FAIR TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL Opening Night Dinner Hosted by ROBERT DE NIRO, GRAYDON CARTER and RONALD PERELMAN at The State Supreme Courthouse on April 20, 2010 in New York City© Getty
Drena and Raphael De Niro at the Tribeca Film Festival opening night in 2010
Robert De Niro and son, Elliot, on Sliding Pond in Central Park, NYC© Getty
De Niro with Elliot, his 5th child, in NYC
Gus Birney as "Gloria Parodus" and Julian De Niro as "Alton Scales" during the first curtain call for the new production of "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theater on April 25, 2023 in New York City© Getty
Julian starred in "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" on Broadway alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac in 2023
Julian De Niro attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Julian at a Los Angeles event in 2022
Robert De Niro, daughter Helen Grace, Chilina Kennedy as "Carole King" and Grace Hightower De Niro pose backstage at the hit Carole King musical "Beautiful" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theater on September 2, 2015 in New York City© Getty
Grace and the actor with their daughter Helen Grace in 2015

