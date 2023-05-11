Robert De Niro reveals his new baby's sex and name as he shares first photo

The star of the upcoming film About My Father has seven children

Robert De Niro surprised many this week when he revealed that, at 79, he had welcomed a new baby, his seventh child. Though he had remained largely mum on further details of the child, now he is ready to open up to the world about his new bundle of joy, a girl, he reveals, and who he welcomed her with.

In a new exclusive with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the host formally announced on behalf of the Oscar winner the arrival of his daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

His girlfriend Tiffany Chen is the mom, and the baby girl was born on Thursday, April 6, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

WATCH: Robert De Niro stars in The Intern with Anne Hathaway

MORE: Robert De Niro opens up about exciting Tribeca comeback

Speaking on behalf of De Niro, Gayle said the couple are "over the moon about this little girl." She also shared that the actor revealed to her he deliberately wanted a seventh child, that the baby was planned, and that he is "very psyched and excited about it."

The star first announced the arrival of his seventh child in an interview with ET Canada on Monday, when he was asked about his seven children and corrected the interviewer with: "Seven, actually," adding: "I just had a baby."

MORE: Robert De Niro shares memories of his late gay father

De Niro's other six children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace, which he shares with three different women.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, 78, who he married in 1976 and officially divorced from in 1988. Drena is Diahhne's daughter from a previous relationship, though De Niro adopted her and she took his last name when he married Diahnne. Raphael is his first biological child and his oldest son.

MORE: Bradley Cooper chats with Robert De Niro at Silver Linings Playbook premiere

MORE: Robert De Niro welcomes sixth child at 68

He welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith, 70, who he was with from 1985 until 1992.

© Getty Diahnne with kids Drena and Raphael in 1990

His second wife was Grace Hightower, 68; they were married from 1997 until 2018, and they share Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11. They briefly separated between the births of their two kids.

He also has four grandkids, three from his son Raphael, who is a real estate broker, and one from his daughter Drena, also an actress and filmmaker.

© Getty Grace Hightower with twins Julian and Aaron, plus son Elliot, in 2007

The Goodfellas lead has been deep into the world of fatherhood as of late, not only because of his newborn, but also because of his latest movie, About My Father, which brought about the revelation that he had recently become a 7-time dad.

The film is a father-son adventure starring Sebastian Maniscalco as his son, out in theaters May 26. Per IMDb, the plot reads: "When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her wealthy and exceedingly eccentric family."

Scroll below for more photos of De Niro and his kids.

© Getty Twins Julian and Aaron in 1998 in New York City

© Getty Drena and Raphael De Niro at the Tribeca Film Festival opening night in 2010

© Getty De Niro with Elliot, his 5th child, in NYC

© Getty Julian starred in "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" on Broadway alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac in 2023

© Getty Julian at a Los Angeles event in 2022

© Getty Grace and the actor with their daughter Helen Grace in 2015

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.