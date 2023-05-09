Robert DeNiro, 79, welcomes seventh child: all we know about his family

Robert De Niro, at 79, has another newborn on his hands! The Oscar winning actor, who already has six kids, has announced he welcomed his seventh child this year.

Though he didn't disclose who the mother of his newborn child is, nor exactly when it was born and the sex of the baby, he opened up about parenting and his newborn in a new sitdown interview with ET Canada.

While discussing fatherhood because of his new movie, a father-son adventure starring Sebastian Maniscalco as his son titled About My Father, the actor confirmed he had recently become a father of seven.

When asked about his six kids, De Niro corrected the interviewer with "Seven, actually," adding: "I just had a baby," though he didn't elaborate any further.

His other six children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace, which he shares with three different women.

Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, 78, who he married in 1976 and officially divorced from in 1988. Drena is Diahhne's daughter from a previous relationship, though De Niro adopted her and she took his last name when he married Diahnne.

He welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith, 70, who he was with from 1985 until 1992.

With his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower, 68, who he was married to from 1997 until 2018, he shares Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11. They briefly separated in between each other their children's births.

De Niro also has four grandkids, three from his son Raphael, who is a real estate broker, and one from his daughter Drena, also an actress and filmmaker.

