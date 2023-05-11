Amy Robach breaks tradition following T.J. Holmes affair as daughter marks big day

Amy Robach's daughter, Annalise, celebrated her 17th birthday on May 9 but her famous mom broke tradition on her big day.

In previous years, the TV host has paid tribute to her youngest child on social media, but this time it was very different. Rather than gush over Annalise as she has in the past, Amy remained silent on Instagram - likely choosing to celebrate her daughter in person rather than publicly.

Annalise's older sister, Ava, shared a throwback photo in celebration and wished her sibling a happy 17th birthday. Her stepbrother, Nate Shue also posted an image of them together.

Amy stepped away from social media last year when her extra-marital affair with her co-host, T.J. Holmes was made public. Last month, she did break her Instagram silence to show support for Annalise, however.

The 17-year-old had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos from her vacation in California, and both Amy and, Ava, 20, liked the picture.

Amy herself hasn't shared anything new on her Instagram feed since November 2022, which had been posted to mark Thanksgiving. The picture was shared just days before her affair made headlines, and she briefly deactivated her account following the aftermath.

While Amy and T.J. have kept low profiles, they have both been pictured on several occasions out and about in New York City, looking loved up while going out for dinner and on walks.

Amy and T.J.'s 12-year marriages to their respective partners have come to an end with Amy divorcing Andrew Shue, and T.J. filing for a divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Last year, Amy had to hold back tears when Annalise turned 16. At the time, she shared some rare throwback snapshots to mark the milestone.

© Getty Images Amy Robach is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annalise

The TV star revealed that she was feeling emotional even looking at the various snaps and wrote: "My sweet girl is sweet 16 today!! Happy birthday Annalise - my Annie - had to fight back tears as I looked at your birthday pics from over the past few years! You've grown into such a smart, fierce, loyal and beautiful woman... I love you and am so proud to be your mom."

Despite Amy's divorce from Andrew, her children have remained a part of his life. In March, the Melrose Place actor was pictured at a Bruce Springsteen concert with his three sons, Wyatt, 19, Aiden, 24, Nate, 26, and Amy's two daughters, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

Andrew and Amy raised all five children together and often celebrated their blended family. They even wrote a children's book, Better Together, inspired by their experience co-parenting.

The story was based on a tale they used to tell their children when they were little, about garden animals becoming friends and working together as one team.

See more photos of Amy and her children below.

© Instagram Amy is a stepmom to her ex-husband Andrew Shue's three boys

© Getty Images Amy and her oldest daughter Ava

© Variety Amy is close with both of her girls

Amy celebrated her daughter's birthday last year on social media

Amy and her ex raised five children between them

© Photo: Instagram Amy on a recent vacation with her daughters

© Photo: Instagram Ava wished her younger sister a happy birthday this year

