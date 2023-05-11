GMA's Michael Strahan's model daughter is following in his footsteps - and he's so proud

Michael Strahan is passionate about being a good role model and a great parent - and it looks like he's succeeded in both areas.

The Good Morning America host posted a video of his teen daughter, Isabella, 18, on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday and proudly revealed her latest career venture.

Michael shared news that the teen had jetted to Miami to promote the energy drink, Gorgie. In the clip, she donned a bikini and a Gorgie baseball cap to mix cocktails at the event. He captioned the clip: "Hustling like her daddy! Gorgie girl. @isabellastrahan @getgorgie."

Michael is also a man of many talents and is not only a TV host but has his own clothing line and skincare brand too.

The father-of-four is very proud of his offspring and will be cherishing every moment he has with twins Isabella and Sophia before they leave home - which is soon!

They pair recently revealed they'd both got into college. Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California and her sister is headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

© Photo: Instagram Both teens launched modeling careers too

The news will be a bittersweet pill for Michael to swallow as his "babies" leaving home will make him an empty-nester.

Last year, he said he was "not ready" for his twins to grow up. At the time, he took to Instagram, to post proud snapshots of Sophia and her date who were heading off to prom.

He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

© Getty Images Michael's twins will soon leave home

She looked beautiful, wearing a bright red dress and strappy high heels. Fans were blown away by the fact the teen was of prom age already and commented: "She’s beyond gorgeous. You done good dad. Time to fly. It's a huge transition. More for us than them," and another added: "They're so grown now."

Many others marveled at how grown up his 'baby' looked and said it was a "gorgeous moment" captured.

© Instagram Michael's twins currently live with him in New York

On their 18th birthdays in October, Michael once again gushed over his daughters. "I can’t believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan!" he wrote alongside a montage of photos and videos of him through the years with the girls.

"So proud of the two of you and can’t wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me dad it’s time for you to go home! LOL."Michael is also a proud dad to his other grown children Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

See more photos of Michael and his children below.

© Kevin Mazur Michael Strahan is a proud dad to twins Isabella and Sophia

© Getty Images Michael adores being a dad

© Instagram Michael daughter and his girlfriend Kayla Quick

© GEtty Images Michael's daughters have also launched a modeling career

Michael's daughters have grown up so fast

