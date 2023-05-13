Rod Stewart becomes a grandfather for the second time – Penny Lancaster has sweetest reaction

Sir Rod Stewart has become a grandfather for the second time. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the singer's son Liam has confirmed that he and his partner Nicole Ann Artukovich have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. Posting a photo of the newborn dressed in a Celtics Football Club jersey, and an adorable matching hat, Liam wrote: "Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

As fans will have noticed, the couple paid tribute to Rod with their baby boy's middle name. Liam, 28, shares a strong bond with his father, and we're sure Rod will be honoured by the sweet gesture. Beaming with pride, Liam's stepmother and Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster was among the first to comment on the news, writing: "Congratulations, that's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug."

Liam and Nicole Ann were also congratulated by his mother and Rod's ex-wife Rachel Hunter. "Welcome you beautiful Angel," she replied.

It was back in January that Liam announced he was expecting his first child with partner Nicole Ann. Sharing the news on Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a black-and-white clip of his girlfriend cradling her baby bump. The caption read: "Mom + Dad | Baby Boy joins us in May."

Following the birth of Baby Louie, Rod is now a grandfather of two. It was in 2011 that the music star welcomed his first grandchild – Delilah Genoveva Stewart – the daughter of Kimberley Stewart and actor Benicio del Toro.

In fact, Rod is set to become a grandfather for the third time soon. Back in January, the 78-year-old's daughter Ruby Stewart confirmed that she is also preparing to welcome a baby boy with her partner, Jake Kalick. Rod was even a part of the gender reveal and was the one to tell Ruby and Jake that they were having a boy. Looks like the Stewart family has plenty to celebrate this year!

© Getty Rod's daughter Ruby is also set to welcome a baby boy this year

Rod is already a doting grandfather to Delilah, who he often gushes about in interviews. During a 2011 appearance on USA Today, he said: "I'm a grandfather now. I've been going around blabbing that for hours now." Asked about his granddaughter's birth, he told People: "My joy is indescribable."

© Instagram Rod with his daughter Kimberley, granddaughter Delilah and Delilah's father, Benicio del Toro

Earlier this year, Rod was pictured in Puerto Rico with his daughter Kimberley and granddaughter Delilah, as well as Benicio del Toro, as they spent quality time together in Puerto Rico. Posting the photo on his Instagram account, Rod captioned the snap with several love hearts.

