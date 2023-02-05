Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster reveals how her son is taking after his dad in behind-the-scenes photo The former Loose Women panellist is a doting mum

Penny Lancaster took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she shared that at least one of her sons is following in his dad's footsteps.

The mum-of-two shared an image of herself looking out at a football field, wearing a polo neck jumper and sunglasses as she watched a match, likely featuring her youngest son Aiden, 11.

The model and presenter captioned the photo: "Soccer mom". Her rocker husband Rod, meanwhile, is known for his love of football. A Celtics fan for over 50 years, his dad played a local amateur team and Rod himself captained his school football team before having a trial for professional club Brentford F.C.

WATCH: Loose Women's Penny Lancaster reveals glimpse inside home she shares with Rod Stewart and sons

However, music was his calling and he stated in his autobiography: "They're the only two things I can do actually: play football and sing".

Penny and Rod also share Alistair, 17, and last year, Penny shared her excitement and pride as their eldest child followed in her career path.

The teenager began modelling for fashion brand Palm Angels and posters of him posing in an open jacket, eye-catching trousers and a pair of sunglasses were plastered over stores.

Penny smiling as she watches her son play football

Penny took to Instagram to share the news of her son's achievement, as she reshared a post from Palm Angels that featured her son.

Penny wrote: "Congratulations @palmangels for the opening of their new store in Milano and it's my boy up there, so proud".

Penny and Rod have been married since 2007

She then shared another photo of the poster, tagging Alastair and the brand. Penny wasn't the only proud parent as Sir Rod also shared a photo of the campaign, referring to one of his hits as he did so.

"Love @palmangels and that my boy 'wears it well'," his caption read.

Fans were overjoyed for Alastair, with one writing: "He made it. Wow that’s amazing xxx". Another added: "You must be so proud Penny and Rod of your son".

