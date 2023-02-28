Penny Lancaster melts hearts with gorgeous photo of Rod Stewart's lookalike sons Rock and roll star Rod Stewart has eight children, two of whom he shares with Penny Lancaster

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart share two sons, with the rock and legend being a father to a further six children, and the boys follow their father in one key aspect – supporting Celtic F.C.

On Tuesday, Loose Women star Penny will surely have melted the hearts of her followers as she shared a beautiful baby photo of Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, alongside a snap showing them all grown up. In the first photo a baby Aiden lay on top of his brother, who would have been aged around five or six, with the pair both wearing the football team's signature green stripes.

The second photo was taken from Alastair's Instagram feed with the boys all grown-up and standing next to their dad with Celtic scarves wrapped around them.

Penny joked in her caption: "Celtic through and through."

Aiden marked his 12th birthday last week, and Penny shared several photos of her darling boy on his special day. Proud mum Penny was pictured on an exotic holiday, looking bronzed as she cuddled up to Aiden at the dinner table.

The mother-son photograph was accompanied by the caption: "My little one turns 12, love you."

Rod and his boys look so alike!

The couple's fans couldn't believe Aiden's resemblance to the musician. "Gosh Aiden is the spit of Rod... Happy 12th Birthday. All enjoy the Celebrations," one loyal follower penned.

Another shared: "Looks the most like Rod of any of his children. Happy Birthday!!" A third fan commented: "He is a 50/50 Cross between you and Rod isn't he. Happy big birthday to your baby boy."

Alongside his sons with Penny, Rod is also the father of Sarah Streeter, who he had with former partner, Suzanne Boffey. Sarah was raised by adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

His children also include Kimberly and Sean, who he shares with ex-wife Alana Spencer, Ruby, with former partner Kelly Emberg, and Renee and Liam, who he shares with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

Aiden turned 12 last month

Rod previously credited Penny for being the key holding together his blended family.

"She has a remarkable talent for [keeping everyone together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money… far from it," he told ITV host Lorraine Kelly.

"She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there."

