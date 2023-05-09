See Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's never-ending regal garden in new video

Penny Lancaster was busy over the coronation weekend, working as a special constable on the sreets, but after the occasion, the star retreated to her stunning home in Essex.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Penny appeared on Lorraine to speak to Christine Lampard about her duties during the royal occasion, and she made the virtual appearance from her idyllic garden.

As the blonde beauty smiled and chatted about her exciting weekend, the vast outdoor space behind her could be admired.

At the edge of the garden there is a large white bench, and dedicated royal fans will know that it is the same design as the chairs Prince William and Princess Kate have at their London home of Apartment 1A inside Kensington palace.

The lawn is perfectly mowed and a vibrant green hue, the hedges are immaculate, and the plants are thriving. Penny's pretty pink dress matched perfectly with the incredible blossom trees directly behind her.

The garden appears to be surrounded by a stone wall, creating a beautiful backdrop for the family.

Penny lives in Essex with her husband Rod Stewart their sons Aiden and Alastair, and their £4.65million mansion could rival a royal palace inside as well as out.

The couple's lounge is filled with gold framed artwork, antique pieces and decadent furniture. It is a chic cream and gold colour scheme that appears to be so regal.

During one Loose Women show, Penny even appeared from her private bedroom – and yes, that too looks as though it could be in a palace.

The couple have a quilted headboard with jade green silk curtains behind it, and the room features plenty of lighting options with fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights.

Penny and Rod's kitchen is similarly decadent and traditional with a statement hob surround, marble floors and a kitchen island.

In 2018, the property was cleared out of around 60 homeware items and auctioned off, according to the Daily Mail. It is believed the shock selling mission was just a chance to have reshuffle inside the home.

Penny celebrated a special milestone last month as she marked the first anniversary of the launch of the Menopause Mandate, an initiative campaigning to revolutionise the menopause support and advice women receive from the health service and wider society in the UK.

On the day, Penny shared a new photo and penned: "The energy today was electric! Thank you to everyone for making our first birthday super special." As expected, support poured in from Penny's dedicated followers.

"So brilliant Penny. You are using your profile, doing so much to help all women. As a woman going through the menopause, thank you so so much. We need all the help we can get," one wrote, while another commented: "You are an amazing advocate for women and menopause! Let's keep on keeping on!"

