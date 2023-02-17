Penny Lancaster shares sweet photo of Rod Stewart's lookalike son Aiden, 12 - and fans can't believe it The Loose Women star shares sons Aiden, 12, and Alastair, 17, with the musician

Penny Lancaster has shared a sweet tribute to her son Aiden in honour of his 12th birthday on Thursday – and fans can't get over how much he looks like dad Sir Rod Stewart.

The 51-year-old Loose Women star, who recently celebrated some majorly exciting family baby news for her husband Sir Rod, unveiled a sweet snap of her youngest child to mark his special day. Proud mum Penny was pictured on an exotic holiday, looking bronzed as she cuddled up to Aiden at the dinner table. Family has always been incredibly important to Rod and Penny - check out the Maggie May singer's sweet reaction to his exciting news in the video below...

The mother-son photograph was accompanied by the caption: "My little ones turns 12, love you."

The couple's fans couldn't believe Aiden's resemblance to the musician. "Gosh Aiden is the spit of Rod... Happy 12th Birthday. All enjoy the Celebrations," one loyal follower penned.

Penny shared a sweet photo of son Aiden to mark his 12th birthday

Another shared: "Looks the most like Rod of any of his children. Happy Birthday!!" A third fan commented: "He is a 50/50 Cross between you and Rod isn't he. Happy big birthday to your baby boy."

Penny, who wed Sir Rod in a spectacular HELLO! exclusive wedding back in 2007, also shares teenage son Alastair, 18, with the musician.

Fans couldn't believe how much Aiden looks like a young Sir Rod

The mum-of-two recently offered an insight into family life with Rod and their kids, revealing son Aiden is taking after his father in more ways than one.

She shared an image of herself looking out at a football field, wearing a polo neck jumper and sunglasses as she watched a match, supporting Aiden.

Penny and Rod also share son Alastair, 17

The model and presenter captioned the photo: "Soccer mom". Her rocker husband Rod is known for his love of football.

A Celtics fan for over 50 years, his dad played for a local amateur team and Rod himself captained his school football team before having a trial for professional club Brentford F.C.

Rod, 78, is a proud father to eight children by five different mothers, and he previously credited Penny for being the key holding together his blended family.

Loose Women star Penny is very close to Rod's other children

"She has a remarkable talent for [keeping everyone together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money… far from it," he told ITV host Lorraine Kelly.

"She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there."

