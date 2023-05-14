Demi Moore poses in leopard-print string bikini with baby granddaughter as famous friends chime in

The Ghost star received compliments from several fans, including ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis

Demi Moore had an even more special reason to celebrate this Mother's Day, as not only is she a mom to three daughters, but now she's also a grandmother.

The actress, 60, is basking in the glow of being a grandmom to little Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, the daughter of Rumer Willis, who was born in April.

© Instagram Demi held her newborn granddaughter while wearing a bikini

She took the opportunity to pay tribute to both mom and daughter with her Mother's Day post, which took her followers through a journey of motherhood.

Demi first included a photograph of herself with little Louetta resting in her arms while she wore a leopard-print string bikini and looked on in glee.

The second shot was of hers lending her support to Rumer, 34, while she was giving birth, embracing her in a moment of purity and love.

The third flashed way back to 1991 with an outtake of Annie Leibovitz's iconic Vanity Fair cover with a then seven-month pregnant Demi, who was expecting her daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

© Instagram The actress cradled her daughter Rumer as she welcomed her first child

"Circle of life. Happy Mother's Day!" she captioned her photos, with several of her famous friends chiming in, chief among them being Bruce's current wife Emma Heming Willis, who sweetly wrote: "Oh that's beautiful."

Ali Wentworth added: "Amazing!" with several heart emojis, as did Kelly Ripa, while her daughter Scout responded with several crying emojis.

Demi and Bruce are co-parents to Rumer, 31-year-old Scout, and 29-year-old Tallulah, with the blended families maintaining an extremely close and loving relationship. Bruce and Emma are parents to Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine.

Rumer shared the news of her baby's arrival on Instagram in late April with an adorable first photo of the sleeping newborn.

© Instagram/Annie Leibovitz Demi flashed back to her iconic Vanity Fair pregnancy shoot

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, you are pure magic," she wrote, revealing her daughter's name as well. "Born at home on Tuesday April 18th, you are more than we ever dreamed of."

Rumer and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced the pregnancy with a pair of baby bump photos on the social media platform back in December, to the joy of her family.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Demi mirrored her daughter's announcement by sharing the same photos. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," she captioned the post. On Rumer's post, she simply wrote back: "Love YOU."

Rumer spoke with People about the joys of motherhood, gushing: "I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

Check out more photos of Demi Moore and her blended family below:

© Getty Images Bruce, Rumer, and Demi attend "Love, Loss & What I Wore" new cast member celebration in 2011

© Getty Images The whole Willis bunch attended a book party in 2019 for Demi's memoir, Inside Out

© Getty Images Emma and Bruce have been married since 2009

© Instagram Rumer's daughter Louetta

