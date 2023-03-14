Demi Moore twins with lookalike daughters at Rumer Willis' baby shower Bruce Willis' daughter is expecting a baby with her partner, actor Derek Richard Thomas

It's been a difficult year for Rumer Willis, following her father Bruce Willis' diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, so it was heart-warming to see the 34-year-old spend time with her mother and sisters in celebration of her impending birth. Remind yourself of Bruce's health battle here, with the star originally diagnosed with aphasia.

Rumer's mum, Demi Moore, along with her sisters, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29 and her dad's wife Emma Heming, all attended the baby shower, in Los Angeles, with Rumer donning a pretty white body-con dress for the occasion.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughters were joined by his wife Emma Heming and her two daughters

Emma and Bruce's young daughters, Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, joined in the fun to celebrate their half-sister's baby shower, with the women all posing together for a series of photos.

While Demi and her three daughters all look remarkably similar, sharing similar bone structures and eyes, the 60-year-old looks near identical to her middle daughter Scout in the baby shower photos, with both women wearing their dark hair long and loose.

Demi Moore wore a pretty pink dress for her daughter's baby shower

They also twinned their outfits, both opting for punchy pink floral numbers, complementing Rumer's white dress and Tallulah's khaki green outfit.

Demi's fans are often quick to comment on the similarities between her and her daughters. On a recent photo of Rumer and her mom attending the Versace fashion show, comments piled in on Instagram, marveling at their appearances.

"You resemble your mom a lot," one wrote, while another said: "Dang Rumer! I see the resemblance between you and your mom."

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis with Emma Heming

A third felt that Rumer looks more like Bruce, writing: "Rumer you look radiant and so happy. You look like your handsome, proud dad."

Rumer has spoken openly about her pregnancy since announcing she was expecting in December 2022.

She appeared on the Bathroom Chronicles podcast in February 2023 to talk about her journey and how excited she was to become a mother.

She explained that motherhood is something she has always hoped for, sharing: "It was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom," she said. "It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this',

Demi and Rumer have a close bond

"That just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."

The birth of Rumer and her actor partner Derek Richard Thomas's baby will make her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, first-time grandparents.

Rumer announced the news before Christmas 2022, sharing a set of black and white photos showcasing her growing bump.

