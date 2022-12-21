Demi Moore celebrates Rumer Willis' incredible baby news with bump photos The star will become a grandmother next year

Demi Moore is celebrating the news that her eldest daughter with Bruce Willis, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first child with boyfriend, singer Derek Richard Thomas.

Taking to Instagram, Demi mirrored her daughter's announcement and posted three black and white photos of her daughter showing off her baby bump next to Derek, who is sweetly kissing it.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," she captioned the post. On Rumer's post, she simply told her "Love YOU".

Fans of Demi revealed their excitement for her, with Gwyneth Paltrow commenting: "I'm into this phase for you."

VIDEO: Demi Moore makes surprising revelation about her sleeping habits

Loading the player...

"Hottest grandma to ever live!!!!!!" wrote another, whilst a Maria Shriver remarked: "Welcome to the club!"

Rumer's announcement comes just days after she reunited with both her parents and their families to pose for a rare family photo.

Rumer Willis with her boyfriend kissing her bump

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned a beautiful snap which featured parents Demi and Bruce as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, her two stepsisters, and her two siblings, Tallulah and Scout.

Fans were blown away by the heartwarming photos and commented: "Merry Christmas to you all. Such a lovely family, such good hearts. God bless you every single day and give you the strength you need to cope with the adversities of life."

Others added: "I wanna say happy Holidays and Merry Christmas and my thoughts and prayers 2 all of you," and praying hand emojis. Emma also commented and wrote: "What a fun evening."

The actress will become a mother for the first time next year

Bruce recently had more reasons to celebrate as he rang in his 60th birthday with his family.

The statement they released informing his fans of his retirement read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

Rumer recently reunited with both her parents and her siblings

It continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."