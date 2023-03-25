Demi Moore reaches out to fans with surprising request Demi's latest Instagram post is so adorable!

Demi Moore has reached out to her Instagram followers with an unexpected plea - and it's so sweet.

The star asked fans to help get her dog Pilaf recognized by the Guinness World Records for her tiny size, weighing just 700 grams.

The social media post shows Demi sitting on her couch alongside her long-haired chihuahua and her tabby cat, Fitten. Looking effortlessly cool, the 60-year-old can be seen sporting a pair of cropped sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt and a pair of grey ankle socks.

Demi took to Instagram to share their sweet photo

Demi rounded off the laid-back look with her signature specs, styling her long brunette locks in a casual straight style.

The actress captioned the post: "Alright friends, we're doing it. Let's see if we can get Pilaf noticed by Guinness World Records! Our sweet girl was on born on November 9, 2020 and is 700 grams. (Cat and coffee cup for scale.)"

RELATED: Bruce Willis' young children make rare appearance alongside actor following dementia diagnosis – watch

Demi regularly shares photos with her adorable pup

Fans and friends rushed to the comments section to share their love for the adorable post. America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara wrote: "I want one!!"

While Emma Heming Willis, a close friend of Demi's and the wife of the star's ex-husband Bruce, added: "I'm all for it! And while you're at it Fitten (the cat) needs to get some recognition too!!"

MORE: Gwen Stefani in disbelief as she shares emotional video with Blake Shelton: 'I could not dream this up'

It wasn't just celebs that got straight behind the cute idea. One follower penned: "She's such a cutie!" Whilst a fourth wrote: "What a beautiful little dog."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks retro jeans and semi-sheer blouse

The actress previously revealed that she has nine dogs that live with her in her Idaho mansion, though Pilaf is most regularly spotted on Demi's Instagram.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.