Bruce Willis' young children make rare appearance alongside actor following dementia diagnosis – watch

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis's rarely-seen daughters have appeared alongside their father and extended family while celebrating his 68th birthday on Sunday.

Evelyn, eight, and Mabel, ten, could be seen joining with their mother Emma, their half-siblings Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, and their mother, Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, in singing happy birthday to the Die Hard star.

See the whole blended family join in song in the video below.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' blended family sing happy birthday

Sunday marked the Hollywood icon's first birthday since his family announced he had been diagnosed with dementia in February 2023. On her Instagram, Emma opened up about how celebrating his birthday this year was particularly difficult.

"I have started the morning by crying," she revealed in her story, before continuing: "I just think it's important that you see all sides of this.

"I always get this message, or people always tell me that 'Oh, like you're so strong, I don't know how you do it', but I'm not given a choice… I'm also raising two kids in this," she added, "And sometimes in our lives we have to put our big girl panties on, and uh, get to it, and that's what I'm doing."

Emma also shared a reel showing Bruce spending time with his family

Emma then admitted: "I do have times of sadness, every day. Grief, every day. And I'm really feeling it today, on his birthday."

Demi, meanwhile, shared the video of the Willis-Moore-Heming family gathering on her Instagram along with the caption: "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family," before adding as a message to fans: "Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Bruce's older daughters also shared messages on social media on Sunday to mark their dad's special day. Rumer, who is currently heavily pregnant with her and her partner Derek Thomas' first child, wrote: "Happy Birthday Daddio, I love you to the [moon]." She also shared the video of the whole blended family and Bruce singing together.

Scout shared this cute photo of her with her dad for his birthday

Scout penned: "Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad." She added: "Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone... I’m trying to be with both today."

Meanwhile, Tallulah wrote: "Happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno!" and posted a photo of her and her mom posing with a Bruce Willis graphic T-shirt which she wore for the occasion.

