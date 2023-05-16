The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares video of idyllic family retreat with baby daughter

Will Kirk is getting back to nature. Following his busy filming schedule for The Repair Shop, the 38-year-old embarked on a family staycation with his baby daughter over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Will shared the sweetest snippets from his time at Center Parcs Longleat resort, which he captioned: "Forests and family". Click the video below to see what he got up to…

Busy making memories with his little girl, Will could be seen carrying his daughter – whose name he is yet to reveal – on his shoulders. The TV star also took her on a bike ride in the forest, using a baby transport carrier. So adorable!

After posting the highlights from his staycation on Instagram, Will was inundated with comments from fans. "Used to take my children to Centre Parcs, great place. Made some great memories," replied one. "So beautiful, so tranquil," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "The very best of days.....enjoy."

Since welcoming his daughter in July 2022, Will has been keeping fans updated on his adorable family life in London. The Repair Shop star is married to qualified doctor Polly Snowdon.

While little is known about Will's wife, she is thought to have studied Psychology at the University of Exeter before gaining a doctorate in Education Psychology at Essex University.

The couple wed in August 2021 after delaying their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. They initially said 'I do' at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester and exchanged rings created by Will's The Repair Shop co-star, Master Goldsmith Richard Talman.

As for Will's daughter, the tiny tot will celebrate her first birthday in two months' time. Following her birth in the summer of last year, Will has spoken about his experience of fatherhood.

In August, the TV star donned his 'girl dad' T-shirt in a heartwarming photo that he posted on Instagram. The caption read: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

When he's not busy filming The Repair Shop, Will spends plenty of quality time with his wife and daughter, and based on his Instagram posts, the family loves nothing more than heading off on long walks.

Back in April, Will gave fans another update on his home life as he revealed a new milestone for his little girl. Posting a video from his partnership with West Elm, Will explained that his daughter had finally moved into her own nursery, after spending her first few months in her parent's bedroom.

