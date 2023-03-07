The Repair Shop Will Kirk's glam bride rocks romantic sheer gown in rare wedding photo The Repair Shop star tied the knot in August 2021

Will Kirk's fans are used to seeing him on The Repair Shop, but the restoration expert is much more private when it comes to his home life with his wife Polly Snowdon.

The TV star and the qualified doctor got married on 5 August 2021 after delaying their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they are now proud parents to an adorable baby girl, whom they welcomed in July 2022. See his thoughts about his cancelled wedding in the throwback clip below...

Over the past 18 months of married life, Will has shared very few photos inside his magical big day in the Cotswolds, but fans were treated to a throwback photo to mark his first wedding anniversary. He shared a series of photos of their adorable daughter alongside an unseen wedding photo, showing Polly looking ethereal in a romantic lacy bridal gown.

Polly looked lovingly up at her new husband wearing a beautiful white gown with a V-neckline, a silky skirt with a long train, and a sheer lace back.

The blonde beauty wore her hair in soft curls with the top section fastened back, finished with a long veil. Will, meanwhile, was a dapper groom in a blue suit with a patterned blue tie and brown shoes.

Will Kirk marked his first wedding anniversary with photos of his baby and his bride

The couple stood against the backdrop of rustic stone cottages with picturesque pink wildflowers growing up the walls – a spot some of Will's followers recognised as popular Cotswolds tourist attraction, Arlington Row in Bibury. They had previously said 'I do' at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester and exchanged rings created by Will's co-star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman.

"Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make," he sweetly captioned the Instagram photos. "Double congrats," commented one follower, and another wrote: "Can’t believe it’s been a year already! Happy Anni guys." A third remarked: "Beautiful wedding picture. Congratulations on your anniversary and on the safe arrival of your baby."

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 after delaying their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic

Will previously described his big day as the "best day" of his life when he shared his first peek inside their nuptials in 2021. One photo showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, with their elated wedding guests throwing confetti over the newlyweds.

A second black and white photo saw Will with his arm affectionately around his wife's shoulder as they prepared to sign the register, revealing the bride's backless gown.

Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote at the time: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

