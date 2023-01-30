Will Kirk: the cutest snaps of The Repair Shop star’s baby daughter Will Kirk and his wife Polly welcomed a baby daughter in 2022

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has been enjoying fatherhood for the first time with his baby daughter, and it looks like he and his wife Polly have been loving every moment with their beautiful little girl.

While Will is careful to keep his daughter’s face hidden in photos, and has yet to reveal her name, he has shared several adorable snaps of her over the last few months. Check out the lovely photos of his little girl here…

Announcing his baby daughter’s arrival in July, Will shared a snap of her tiny foot, and captioned the post simply with a love heart emoji. His fans, friends and colleagues were thrilled, with Kym Marsh writing: "Ahhh congrats to you both darling!!" Oti Mabuse added: "Congratulations," with a party emoji.

Will and Polly welcomed their baby daughter in July

He followed up the post in early August with snaps of himself holding his baby girl while on a day out to celebrate his anniversary with his wife, Polly. Posting a snap of the youngster wearing a floral onesie, he wrote: "Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make."

Will shared the sweet snap on his wedding anniversary

Chatting about being a new dad, he told HELLO!: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up. I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

Will shared a snap of himself on a walk with the baby girl

Another photo showed Will carrying the baby girl in a baby sling, writing: "Countryside walks with my little one taken a few weeks ago in better weather," accompanied by a leaf emoji.

He updated fans revealing that he would be returning to work in mid-January with snaps of himself carrying the youngster, who is dressed in a cosy teddy bear fleece onesie, on his shoulders.

Will announced his paternity was over at the end of August

Will wrote: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

"Time off work well spent"

