The Repair Shop Will Kirk's sentimental wedding role for fellow TV star

Will Kirk and his wife Polly Snowdon recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary after exchanging vows (and very sentimental rings!) on 5 August 2021.

Instead of buying a generic wedding band, The Repair Shop star chose to have custom-made rings created for himself and doctor Polly by his fellow TV star, Master Goldsmith Richard Talman – who was also responsible for Jay Blades' engagement ring for his fiancée Lisa.

Back in May 2021, three months before Will's wedding, Richard told his Instagram followers that Will had visited his workshop to discuss the making of his and Polly's rings. He wrote: "Loved welcoming @therepairshop.tv @williamkirkrestoration to the workshop this week to discuss the wedding rings for him and his wife to be!"

Fans loved the pair working together, with one writing: "Made by one craftsman for another good choice," and another penned: "Well, we know he won't be disappointed."

Richard made Will and Polly's wedding rings by hand

Over a year later and it still doesn't look as though Will and Polly's rings feature on Richard's Instagram feed, but Will has been pictured wearing a simple gold band on his left hand. Richard has also shared the gorgeous wedding bands of other newlywed couples, and the designs are stunning.

The Repair Shop star got married in 2021

Google is awash with five-star reviews for Richard's work and we're sure Will was thrilled with the final results.

Will has also shared some rare pictures of his fairytale wedding day, which took place at Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester followed by photos at popular Cotswolds tourist attraction, Arlington Row in Bibury. The TV star donned a blue suit while his bride was positively radiant in a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves and a V-neckline. The blonde beauty wore her hair in soft curls with the top section fastened back, finished with a long veil.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

The photographs Will shared showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, about the sign the register and then posing outside in a warm embrace.

To mark one year of marriage, Will posted another snap from his nuptials alongside an adorable photo of their baby girl. He wrote in the caption: "Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make."

