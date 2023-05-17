Amy Adam’s rare picture of daughter Aviana on her 13th birthday will leave you speechless

The Woman in the Window star’s daughter looks so much like her mom!

Amy Adams,' daughter, Aviana, just turned 13, and proud dad Darren Le Gallo commemorated the special day with a rare Instagram post.

The couple, who married in 2015, usually keep their private life, particularly their only child, out of the public eye.

However, for Aviana's milestone birthday, her dad made an exception, sharing a heartwarming photo of the teenager cuddling a small white dog.

"Happy Birthday to my girl," the proud father captioned the image.

"Cannot believe you’re a teenager!! So proud of you."

In an interview with ET last November, Amy expressed her excitement about Aviana entering her teenage years. "I love teenagers," she said.

"I love that time where they're transitioning into adulthood or learning about themselves, finding their voice."

The 48-year-old actress also opened up about the growth she's experienced as a parent. "I have to go through an evolution as my daughter goes through an evolution," she shared.

The Oscar-nominated star has been refreshingly honest about her parenting journey in the past, admitting, "I’m definitely not one of those women who make it look easy.

“I’m always running late — and look, there’s guacamole on my purse! But I’m more patient than I ever thought I would be, and I’m not so hard on myself anymore.”

Amy admitted that her parenting journey hasn't been easy

Parenthood has taught Amy many valuable lessons, and she is grateful for the perspective it has given her.

"It opened up my eyes and got me outside of myself. I hate to think that I was so wrapped up in my own stuff before I had her, but I was, so now I’m able to look at things from a different lens. It took me out of myself,” she confessed.

Amy is looking forward to her daughter becoming a teen

Amy also revealed that, like many parents, she experiences moments of self-doubt. "Of course I have those moments: ‘I want to be a good mom.

“Am I going to be a good mom?’ But I think that’s pretty normal. All my concerns and worries, they’ve been felt for centuries."

With both her sisters having children, Amy feels fortunate to have a strong support system around her as she navigates the joys and challenges of raising a teenager.

The Enchanted actress and The Matrix Reloaded actor met at an acting class in 2001 and their relationship turned romantic the following year.

They actually chose to delay their nuptials amid Amy's burgeoning film career, which made finding a date difficult. "I've been really busy, and I feel like a horrible fiancée that I haven't gotten swept up in the whole idea of a wedding, but I just haven't," Adams explained to Allure in 2009. She added of her then-fiancé: "He understands I'm busy but he's ready."

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Amy was looking forward to taking a break from her busy schedule to celebrate with her closest friends and family at an intimate and small ceremony.

They kept much of their big day under wraps, but People magazine previously revealed that the bride wore a Marchesa dress. Amy shared a rare peek at it while celebrating their anniversary in 2020, with a throwback snap showing the bride rocking an off-the-shoulder gown with a corset, structured bodice and flowing skirt as she sat on a log next to her new husband and their daughter, Aviana.

The couple first met at an acting class, and have been inseparable ever since. "I know he's just completely capable and lovely, and beautiful and offers something I could never hope to offer just in the nature of his being," Amy said of Darren during a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair.





