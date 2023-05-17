Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Nicole Richie's rarely-seen kids with Joel Madden are growing up very differently from their famous mom

The former The Simple Life star has two kids with Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden

Nicole Richie and musician Joel Madden attend the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on November 11, 2017 in Culver City, California
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York

The internet was left in total disbelief this past Sunday after Nicole Richie shared a rare photo of her eldest daughter, Harlow, who is unbelievably now 15 years old.

The former reality star has two kids with her husband Joel Madden, who she married back in 2010. Harlow was born in 2008 – her mom named her jewelry and clothing line, House of Harlow 1960, after her – while her little brother Sparrow is 13 years old.

In Nicole's Instagram Stories post on Mother's Day, Harlow is pictured with her mom, her aunt Sofia Richie, plus. her grandmother, Brenda Harvey-Richie. The picture was all the more remarkable given how infrequently they've appeared in the public eye — a deliberate move their mom decided early on.

Nicole had a vastly different childhood herself. She's the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie and his ex-wife, Brenda, who adopted Nicole when she was nine years old because her parents, friends of the Richies, were struggling financially. She became a celebrity in her own right as the star of the seminal reality show The Simple Life alongside fellow Hollywood kid Paris Hilton.

The mom-of-two was 22 when the hit show first aired in 2003, catapulting both her and Paris into stardom. It depicted them as wealthy socialites, trying to assimilate themselves into a "simple life," working low-paying jobs through rural America, and in the first season, they even moved in with an Altus, Arkansas family, the Ledings, for a month.

Harlow, at least growing up, definitely didn't have an interest in being thrust into the spotlight, and her mom previously opened up to People about her daughter being much more of an introvert.

Photo shared by Nicole Richie on Mother's Day 2023 with Sofia Richie plus her daughter Harlow© Instagram
Nicole's Mother's Day tribute left fans in awe over how grown up Harlow looks

When asked if Harlow has ever joined her dad on tour – he is one half of rock band Good Charlotte with his twin brother Benji Madden – Nicole mused: "Sometimes my daughter doesn't even come," explaining: "She's a little more reserved. She'll hang out on the bus and do art. The bus is awesome."

Despite her more introverted nature, and Nicole's wish to keep both of her children out of the public eye and social media, Harlow is following in her mom's footsteps in the style department at least.

Photo shared by Sofia Richie with her sister Nicole and Nicole's daughter Harlow© Instagram
Nicole, Sofia, plus her daughter Harlow make an epic Richie trio

Nicole also told People: "My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style," though she actually admitted she doesn't necessarily get it from her, adding: "It doesn't have anything to do with me."

Still, her closet has proved nonetheless to be of interest to her teenage daughter, and she said: "She takes my clothes all the time," joking: "I have just started writing an 'N' with a Sharpie on all of my stuff," so Harlow is clear on who the clothes really belong to.

Photo of Joel Madden and Nicole Richie with their kids Harlow and Sparrow on Halloween© Instagram
The Madden-Richie bunch went all out for Halloween

As for Sparrow, the apple hasn't fallen too far from the tree in the fashion department either, and when he was just three-years-old, Nicole said: "Sparrow's actually dressing himself now but he's very particular," and, not unlike his dad, she added: "He needs the bandana tied around the belt, you know how Joel does it… he has to have all of his sleeves cut off of his shirts. He's got a little curly mohawk now!"

Scroll below for more photos of Nicole and Joel's family.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Nicole and Joel at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Nicole Richie's children Sparrow Madden (L) and Harlow Madden (R) are seen upon arrival at Sydney International Airport on June 24, 2014 in Sydney, Australia© Getty
Harlow is Nicole's mini while Sparrow is Joel's
Photo of Joel Madden and Nicole Richie with their kids while on vacation© Instagram
Joel has shared a few family snaps throughout the years
Nicole Richie, son Sparrow Madden, daughter Harlow Madden and husband musician Joel Madden pose with YO GABBA GABBA! characters backstage at YO GABBA GABBA! @ KIA PRESENTS YO GABBA GABBA! LIVE! THERE'S A PARTY IN MY CITY produced by S2BN Entertainment in © Getty
The couple have been married for 13 years and live in Los Angeles
Josh Madden, singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, fashion designer Nicole Richie, singer Joel Madden, actress Cameron Diaz and guitarist Benji Madden attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Nicole is in-laws with Cameron Diaz, who is married to Joel's twin brother Benji

