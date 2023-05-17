Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola marks new beginnings as famous family shows support

Live with Kelly and Mark hosts Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents of three

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn't be prouder parents as they watch one of their own soar and prepare to leave the nest, bittersweet as that may be.

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts, both 52, celebrated their daughter Lola Consuelos' graduation from New York University.

The TV stars are also likely attending the grand commencement ceremony at New York's Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, given the latest episode of their talk show was pre-recorded.

On the show, they shared that she would be part of two graduation ceremonies, one being the main NYU commencement on Wednesday and another for the Clive Davis Institute on Friday.

Lola, 21, studied music and production at NYU, following in the footsteps of her older brother Michael, 25, who studied filmmaking and graduated just a year ago himself.

The budding actor and filmmaker shared photos on his Instagram Stories from the ceremony, showcasing the huge scale of the crowd.

© Instagram Oldest brother Michael was in attendance at the ceremony

"Congrats, poopsy!!!!!" he adorably wrote. "I dunno where you are in the crowd so you're just gonna assume you're in the crowd."

Lola – who recently moved back home after having spent a few months away in London for a study abroad program – is likely to carve out a career in the music industry as well.

The aspiring musician showed off what she'd picked up while in school when she released her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining," last year.

On why she wants to try her hand at becoming a professional musician, Lola previously told Billboard during a chat about her debut release: "I've always loved music and I've always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally.

© Instagram Michael shared a sneak peek into his sister's graduation

"Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it."

Speaking about her mom and dad's unwavering support, she added: "They hear me sing all the time. They were like, 'Lola, you need to put something out there.' So when I finally had something that I really liked, they were just super excited for me."

Kelly spoke about the importance of her children making their own way in the world back in 2019, when she shared a photo of Michael, who was at college at the time. She wrote in the caption: "When your son gives you a job..."

One follower questioned whether Michael had dropped out of school, prompting Kelly to reply: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non-parent subsidized apt with roommates."

© Instagram The 25-year-old also graduated from NYU the previous year

She went on to say that she's "used to getting a lot of slack" because people "love to fake outrage over something they didn't see."

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos," she added. "We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let 'em."

