Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt reunite in NYC amid star's big announcement

School is out for Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, who just wrapped up her freshman year at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

As summer break started for the teen, she was quick to reunite with her mom, and the two were spotted at the top of the week arriving in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo were seen at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday, and Zahara looks all grown up already.

In photos shared by People, Angelina, 47, and her daughter appear ready for the city's increasingly warm weather, with the actress opting for a flowy white dress as her airport look, layered under a cropped black jacket with large gold buttons, and she accessorized with her signature oversized black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the incoming sophomore kept it casual up in a gray t-shirt with a coordinating knit skirt, and layered with a dark green cardigan, adding a pop up of color by way of a bright orange purse.

Zahara is the third oldest of Angelina's six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt; her siblings are Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Angelina and Brad, 59, were together for 12 years total, and married for two, and ultimately divorced in 2017.

© Getty Angelina and Zahara were also spotted in NYC in January

Angelina and Zahara's reunion comes at a perfect time for the Oscar winner and humanitarian who had the support of her eldest daughter as she announced the launch of her latest business venture, Atelier Jolie.

She announced in a statement on Instagram Wednesday: "I'm starting something new today – a collective where everyone can create."

© Getty The mother-daughter duo on their way to an event in January

The Maleficent lead explained: "Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world."

She added: "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

© Getty Images Angelina and her kids at the Eternals premiere

The star continued: "I'm looking forward to growing this with you. More soon," she then directed fans to the new Atelier Jolie website, where she further explained: "Everyone can create. Why then do we covet designer labels? Why simply buy the design of another person, when you can create yourself? We can all collect, appreciate, and be influenced by the designs of others. But the highest form of self-expression – and I believe the most fun – is to create for ourselves."

Focusing on the craftsmanship of tailors, she noted: "Designers often sketch or approve designs, but it is the tailors who make the difference and who I truly love creating with. And yet, these makers rarely receive the credit and respect they deserve," adding: "I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom. To discover yourself."

© Getty Images Angelina pictured with daughter Zahara and Maddox visiting the Central Park Carousel in New York City in 2007

© Getty Images Before separating, Brad and Angelina were often photographed traveling with their six children

© Getty Images Maddox recently attended a White House event with his mom

© Getty Images The kids with stars of Angelina's film, First They Killed My Father, in 2017

© Getty Images The actress with Zahara and Shiloh in 2015

