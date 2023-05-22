Simon Cowell's son Eric is his famous dad's double in unearthed throwback photos

It may have taken Simon Cowell a while to come around the idea of becoming a parent, but now he couldn't be more of a doting father to his son Eric, named after his grandfather who passed away in 1999.

Eric is the America's Got Talent judge's eight-year-old son with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, who he has been with since 2013. He is also a stepfather to Lauren's son Adam, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

Though throughout his career, the star, 63, has always been known for his icy and stern demeanor, he has previously admitted that having a son has totally softened him, and what's more, it has brought him a total twin! Eric is Simon's true mini-me, as you can see in all of the throwback photos below.

Simon previously gushed about what a wonderful change Eric's arrival in 2014 brought to his life, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021.

"He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him," he endearingly declared to the daytime show host and first-ever American Idol winner.

"You're like a different dude with a child," Kelly joked, adding: "I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid."

Simon relented, noting: "Maybe," before explaining: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it… until I saw the scan of him for the first time."

The music producer then recalled the instant feelings of love he felt when he first saw the sonogram of Eric, and gushed: "From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him."

© Michael Tran Eric really is his total mini!

Seeing as he has loved fatherhood so much, will Simon have another child? He recently confessed to The Sun: "Just two days ago I was thinking, 'It would be nice to have another.'"

He added: "Being a dad is the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love every second I spend with him. So then I'm thinking the next step is he's going to be a teenager. Those years when they're young – I had such an amazing experience all through those years, and I was thinking about it probably because of that."

© Lia Toby Simon and Lauren have been together for ten years

Simon concluded: "Eric has got a lot of friends and we do a lot of things together as a family. But you never know with kids if they're happy being on their own or how would he feel if there was another one? So look, will it happen? I don't know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad."

Scroll below for more photos of Simon, Lauren, and their family.

© Michael Tran Eric tagged along for his dad's Hollywood Star ceremony in 2018

© Steve Granitz The AGT star loves being a father

© Getty Eric has an older half-sibling, Adam

© Getty The couple have been engaged since 2021

