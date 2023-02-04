Simon Cowell shares very rare photos of son Eric during sweet outing – and he's so grown up Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is a father of one

Simon Cowell is a doting father to eight-year-old son Eric, and on Saturday the star revealed a special treat for his young boy.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a series of sweet photos of himself alongside his fiancée, Lauren Silverman and their son at the grounds of Chelsea F.C. Simon shared some incredible snaps of his family posing with the official mascots of the football team, as well as Eric receiving a signed football from star player Mason Mount.

In a touching caption, the 63-year-old said: "We had the best time at @chelseafc, @masonmount you are such a nice person. Thank you!"

His fans were quick to respond to the family photos, as one penned: "You son is growing into a fine young man!"

A second added: "Your son is so handsome. He looks like both you and his mom," and a third observed: "Looks like you had a great time!"

A fourth posted: "Lovely photo Simon. Eric looks like you, a mini me!" and a fifth said: "Wow! Big boy now. You're so adorable my dear. Super cute."

Simon took his family on a small outing

Simon, who has previously revealed how into football his son is, previously admitted to The Sun how he turned his life around following the birth of Eric.

"I took it to a ridiculous level and I would get really down about that stuff, to the point I was depressed," he told the publication. "If Eric hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened."

Eric met one of his sporting heroes

Lauren has also praised the father of one for his parenting style, and paid tribute to him last year at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in a heartfelt moment.

In Lauren's heartfelt speech, the doting mother-of-two star reflected on her future husband's impressive work, as well as his loving nature towards their eight-year-old son Eric.

Holding back tears, she proudly said: "Simon has been teaching our son Eric the value and the importance of helping others - now I'm going to cry.

"It means so much to me as a mom for our son to have a father, and my elder son Adam to have a stepfather who is such an amazing role model in so many ways," she continued.

