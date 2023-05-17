Simon Cowell talks painful accidents impacting AGT tenure that changed his life

The AGT judge is a dad as well to son Eric

Simon Cowell has dealt with a bout of health concerns, especially following two bike accidents in the span of two years that left him injured.

Speaking on the latest installment of the Today Show with his fellow America's Got Talent judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, plus host Terry Crews, he reflected on how those incidents changed his life.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell talks about 'emotional' surprise from fiancée Lauren Silverman

In 2020, the 63-year-old TV star fell off his e-bike while in Malibu, suffering a similar fate on his bike in London in early 2022.

While promoting the competition show's upcoming 18th season, he was asked about how the accidents impacted his outlook on life.

MORE: Simon Cowell's son Eric to have baby sibling? All AGT judge has said about expanding family

"It was painful, it wasn't great," he said, adding: "However, I was so unfit before the accident. And I didn't know how unfit I was until I had to do all the stuff afterwards.

"And I'm like 'My god!' Things like that I believe happen for a reason," Simon continued, although maintained that he wouldn't be giving up his biking anytime soon.

© Getty Images Simon stated that he learned how to be more fit after the accidents

"I'm still going to stay on my bike, I'm obsessed with these things," he said to the amusement of his co-stars.

The 2020 crash resulted in a broken back and the following crash, while less severe, still led to Simon being taken to the hospital with a suspected concussion and a broken arm, and he was spotted wearing a wrist brace for weeks after.

MORE: Simon Cowell shares rare photo of himself to make exciting announcement – fans react

The accidents encouraged Simon to also develop a generally healthier lifestyle, thanks to fiancé Lauren Silverman, and primarily for the sake of their nine-year-old son Eric.

Speaking with The Sun last April about the impact his e-bike injuries had, he said: "I considered therapy for the first time when I broke my back because I was very, very, very, low.

© Getty Images He has talked of his fiancé Lauren inspiring him to live a healthier lifestyle

"I felt very depressed because I didn't know how to explain it to Eric. I couldn't do all the things I wanted to with him. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to walk again, to ever play football with him."

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric on Valentine's Day in 2014, and the star revealed that his son came up with an incredible nickname for him following his bike accident last summer.

MORE: Simon Cowell finally shares thoughts on former BGT judge David Walliams controversy: 'Completely unacceptable'

MORE: Simon Cowell, 63, shares unbelievable family update – how will son Eric react?

The Britain's Got Talent judge explained to Entertainment Tonight that when he arrived home following the incident, he was feeling incredibly "embarrassed."

The surgery left him with metal rods and screws in his back. After he went home to his family, Simon explained, "He went 'Dad, you look like Iron Man.' And I went 'Yeah, I'm like Iron Man, yeah.'"

© Getty Images The AGT star loves being a father

Simon has since been able to poke fun at his accidents as well, making a reference to his first more serious one while on AGT in June 2021.

In a family-oriented audition episode, after seeing a father-son duo perform a dangerous Shaolin Kung Fu act, Terry asked Simon whether he ever saw himself doing that with Eric.

"I sort of got to the point after I broke my back where I'm walking around the garden with him and I think it's a big deal," Simon joked when talking to the duo. "And now I'm looking at that going 'maybe not so great!'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.