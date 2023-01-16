Beyoncé's endless dressing room inside $90m mansion is as fierce as you'd expect The singer lives with her husband Jay-Z and children in Bel Air

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mansion in Bel Air, that they share with their three children, is rarely pictured as the couple like to keep their home life and $90million sprawling property private.

However, when the Crazy in Love singer attended the Golden Globes one year, she served up an enchanting look inside her pristine dressing room.

Beyoncé posed for a snap taken in a mirror surrounded by spotlights and the space features floor-to-ceiling wardrobes on every wall. Well, we're sure she needs the storage!

The room also has a cream velvet sofa at the other side, and floor-to-ceiling windows dressed with lightweight cream curtains. How chic?!

Prior to said photos, Beyonce shared another snap of her endless shoe collection in what could be her bedroom. Now, that's a selection any shoe fan would be proud of. Thankfully, her family mansion has lots of room.

Besides more pairs of trainers than we can keep count of, it showed sleek minimalist windows with black frames that boast incredible views over Los Angeles. When the couple first bought the home, it was reported that all windows were operated by the touch of a button, and it looks as though once they are open, the room also leads out onto a patio with grey tiles and glass railings.

Beyonce and Jay Z moved into their mansion in August 2017, marking the highest-selling transaction in LA in 2017. It spans across 1.88 acres and includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a garage with space for 15 cars, separate staff quarters, a home cinema, four swimming pools and even a basketball court. The couple reside with their kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, and what a fabulous family pad it is!

