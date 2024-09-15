Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eye-watering $200m mega-mansion has its own museum

Billion-dollar business enterprises, multi-million dollar tours, endless number-one albums, and the most Grammys in history are all reasons why Beyoncé and Jay-Z are not just one of the most powerful and influential couples on the planet, but the wealthiest.

It'll therefore come as a surprise to no one that the superstar performer and the rap legend live in a home that matches their status. Last year, Queen Bey and her husband of 16 years, Shawn Carter, purchased a lavish mega-mansion in Malibu – specifically in an area nicknamed 'Billionaires' Row' – for a heart-stopping price of $200 million.

The house was originally listed for $296 million, meaning that Beyoncé, 43, and Jay-Z, 54, not only managed to secure a deal, but now live in the most expensive home ever bought in the state of California, according to TMZ.

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married for 16 years

The couple spend time there with their 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter and their seven-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, though, in typical Beyoncé and Jay-Z style, the house and their family life have been kept largely under wraps.

However, around the time of the sale, prior to the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer and the Roc Nation boss moving in and making it their home, a number of photographs were shared showing off the staggeringly large mansion in all its glory.

Click through the gallery to see the best photos…

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Malibu compound for Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

1/ 5 © AKGS/BACKGRID Beyoncé and Jay-Z's at-home museum The 30,000 sq ft. property – built entirely from concrete – sits on eight acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The modern compound was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando and previously owned by art collector, William 'Bill' Bell Jr., both of whom were behind the artsy and minimalist theme. One part of the house has a branch dedicated entirely to art and Bill proudly displayed it as a museum-style room. In one photo, a giant model dog can be seen through the glass as well as other pieces on the wall and scattered throughout the room. Upon entering the driveway, another aerial shot shows a giant chair placed on the grass, proving that the home has many nods to modern art and unique design throughout. It's not known if Beyoncé and Jay-Z kept these when they moved in, but both are appreciators, investors and collectors of art themselves. In 2013, the '99 Problems' rapper made a mammoth $4 million investment acquiring the Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, 'Mecca' – no doubt proudly on display at home.

2/ 5 © AKGS/BACKGRID Beyoncé and Jay-Z's L-shaped property Meanwhile, other aerial shots of the mega-mansion show just how sprawling the building really is. Not only is it sitting on a generous piece of land with an ocean view, but the L-shaped design of the floor plan makes the home stand out from other neighbouring properties. Given the wealthy couple is fortunate to be living in sunny Malibu with practically an all-year-round warm climate, a lot of the square footage of the land is dedicated to outside living. They have a huge lawn area at the end of the garden, lined with trees and a fence for privacy and safety, while the enormous patio makes way for a pool-within-a-pool design. At one end of the pool is a terrace with seating areas underneath a pergola, no doubt perfect for alfresco dining and hosting. The other side of the pool is made up of tiles on the patio with dotted sun loungers for guests and family to enjoy.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's property empire

3/ 5 © Alamy Bel Air Beyoncé and Jay-Z have lived in many homes, both bought and rented, over the years. However, in addition to their mega-mansion in Malibu, they are also owners of a mansion in Bel Air, about 21 miles away. The couple purchased the home in the summer of 2017, around the time Beyoncé gave birth to twins, Sir and Rumi. Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid around $88 million for the mansion and it's been reported that this is where the family of five spend the majority of their time. The house has 11 bathrooms and eight bedrooms, as well as an infinity pool, roof terrace and more.

4/ 5 © Trulia The Hamptons Beyoncé and Jay-Z fans will know that the couple love nothing more than being in the Hamptons on the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The husband and wife were pictured vacationing in the posh, upstate New York area this summer and the pair also used to own a home there. They reportedly bought the $26 million home in 2017 but it's not known if they still are owners of the 12,000-square-foot estate. The interiors were so grand, with windows and doors at least two storeys high allowing plenty of daylight to flood in.

5/ 5 © Alamy Empire State of Mind Being from Brooklyn, it's no wonder that Jay-Z likes to keep roots in NYC. The couple were previous owners of a Penthouse in New York. Meanwhile, in their early relationship days, Beyoncé rented a condo in Manhattan, while Jay-Z was the owner of a plush penthouse in the Time Warner Center on NY's Upper West Side. The rapper eventually began leasing the home before selling up for a cool sum of $31 million.