Sarah Ferguson reveals Princess Eugenie's due date – and it's sooner than you think!

Sarah Ferguson is a devoted grandmother and is excitedly counting down until the arrival of her third grandbaby.

Sarah’s youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is pregnant with her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank; the couple are already proud parents to two-year-old son August.

Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, welcomed daughter Sienna in September 2021. See the Duchess reveal her nickname for her granddaughter in the video below...

Sarah Ferguson reveals nickname for granddaughter Sienna

And the Duchess spoke about Eugenie and Jack's impending arrival in a new interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV.

Asked about the baby and when the public might get their first glimpse, Sarah replied: “Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now.”

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are expecting their second baby together

Sarah was also asked what she is like as a grandmother.

“Well, the thing is, is that I’ve written 48 children’s books and I’ve flown helicopters, Budgie, the helicopter, and Little Red. And so, I’m wanting to actually write a book about a football, now.

The couple are already proud parents to son August

“Hence, I’m in the room with footballs and I’m going to write about a bouncy football. But anyway, I’m probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela ever because I think like a three-year-old.”

Sara also spoke about King Charles’s coronation and how it felt to attend the concert with her two daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie posed for a snap before the coronation concert

“I mean, the most incredible honour to be there and to see Lionel Richie and to really be part of something as magical as that,” she replied. “And, of course, we all celebrate the King and his incredible work with sustainability and environment and his wonderful Queen, Camilla, by his side.

“It was a very moving moment to be part of history.”

© Photo: Getty Images Sarah spoke fondly of the King and Queen

As for the type of King Charles will be, Sarah remarked: “I think that I think he has made many, many changes in his life for the environment, for what he stands for. And I think it’s very, very important that there are changes.

“I think he’s a very modern King. I think he fights very strongly for justice for young people. And I fully support the King’ wishes for a cleaner planet and for saving the environment.

“Not only that, his work with children and young adults, what he does is incredible.”

Interview courtesy of ¡HOLA! TV