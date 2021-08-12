Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's childcare for baby August this summer revealed The Queen will have a full house at Balmoral

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted arriving at Balmoral Castle on Wednesday, joining the 31-year-old royal's grandmother the Queen for a summer break. But did you spot the nanny accompanying baby August?

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in February, were joined by a mystery childminder as they drove to the Queen's Scottish residence, in photos published by MailOnline.

This marks the first time Eugenie and Jack's nanny for baby August has been seen, and it was not known until now whether they had employed help at Frogmore Cottage.

The extra pair of hands will no doubt come in handy while spending quality time with Her Majesty and Princess Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, at Balmoral.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have hired a nanny

Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were themselves looked after by a nanny named Alison Wordley as young children, and they even served as flower girls at her wedding.

It's likely Eugenie and Jack have employed a Norland nanny from the prestigious agency, favoured by Duchess Kate and Prince William.

The Cambridges employ a royal-approved Norland nanny

The Cambridges' long-time nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was trained at Norland College and now works full time for the couple, being kept busy by their three children: Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three.

It was also recently reported that Beatrice, who is pregnant with her first child, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have already secured a Norland nanny for their unborn baby.

Eugenie and Beatrice (pictured as a child) were close to their own nanny

What makes a Norland Nanny the cream of the crop when it comes to childcare?

Numerous celebrities and royals have hired nannies from the prestigious college, which was founded in 1892 and combines an undergraduate degree with their own diploma – known for its theoretical and practical training.

From how to discipline children to teaching children through play and instilling a good bedtime routine from a young age, the top methods have made Norland nannies royal favourites for years.

